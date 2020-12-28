Focus on learning: Newspaper articles help me improve my GK

The reading of an encyclopedia also helps me gain knowledge, writes Rudraditya Singh Panwar (above), a Class 10 student of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj

We all are confined to our houses due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic spell but I decided that I won’t let it make me obsolete and restrict my mind to my home only.

I read the question-answer section on Quora and followed topics which are similar to my interests. I found it very useful.

I read news from a portal which is unbiased and approbates all kinds of views. It is perfect to read and I rely on it.

If one finds that the news published in Indian newspapers is blasé, he/she should start reading New York Times articles. Those articles on diverse topics can help us improve our understanding of the international affairs.

In addition, I utilize my Netflix subscription for watching history and sometimes indulge in binge watching some movies. Watching History TV 18 has improved my knowledge in many fields like production, restoration and science.

Pawn Stars episodes improve my bargaining skills and teach me how to acquit oneself when there is an affair of money.

The reading of an encyclopedia also helps me gain knowledge. I was not aware of this secret in the last 14 years.

General knowledge helps us shape our opinions and also enhances public speaking skills. This, in turn, also improves our aptitude, which is a indispensable in our life. This can become a gratifying hobby and also will refine your observational skills. For me, the lockdown was a kind of self-enhancement time.

(Rudraditya Singh Panwar, a Class 10 student of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj)

’I update current affairs through discussions’

Unlike in the past few decades, today we have many resources to update our knowledge about current affairs. This is a generation of information technology and an era of misinformation too. Everyone should think about what information he/she is getting every day. Is it authentic and up-to-date? Newspapers are one of the best mediums as they not only provide us with a deeper analysis of the subjects but also help us improve our reading ability. I have been reading newspapers for past few months.

I have a few favourite topics on which I like to get information quickly i.e. space science, medical news (particularly in these Covid-19 times), cyber security and the government policies that may impact us. To grab the quick information, I have a read-only twitter account where I follow handles of some scientists, medical experts, and some newspapers. For me one of the best sources of general knowledge is my elders. I often discuss the current affairs with my parents and grandparents on dinner table .

I get to know the news and different views on that matter. At times, I have a discussion with my cousins also on current affair topics.

( Navya Saxena, a Class 7 student of Mayoor School, Noida)