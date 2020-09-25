Fun, Fascination and humour: Riveting tales for children

These books bring you fascinating details about the world’s largest human congregation, sheds light on how children can benefit from the internet and also avoid its pitfalls. There is also a story of a happy prince, a delightful tale of two cows and a peek into the wonderful world of biology.

A visit to Kumbh

Author: Anita Bhatnagar Jain ; Illustrator Partha Sengupta

An interesting story that speaks about one of the largest human congregations on the Earth, a major pilgrimage and festival – the Kumbh Mela and introduces the same to children. The book also focuses on how the mega event serves as the meeting point of different languages and cultures as well as promotes national integration. The author, Dr. Anita Bhatnagar Jain, has a diverse spectrum of creative output in both English and Hindi – ranging from children’s stories based on the environment, travelogues and even policy research papers on a specialised subject like disaster management.

NOT FOOLED BY FURPHIES

Author: Leena Gurg ; Illustrations: Neetu Sharma

The Internet can be wonderful for children – an interesting informative tool and guide. But, at times, it is misused to spread fake news, rumours and the like. Through the characters like Mohak and his friends, this story by Leena Gurg weaves interesting episodes to air on handling internet rumours. In the process, they learn many new words like Furphy! It means gossip, usually a mixture of truth and untruth that is passed around by word of mouth!”

THE FASCINATING WORLD OF BIOLOGY

Author: Rohini Muthuswami ; Illustrations : Atul Srivastava Vardhan

Nature is endowed with creativity, so are its wonderful phenomena which we see around us. From the flight of birds to the light emitted by glow-worms to chameleons changing their colour, they have always captured the imagination of humans. There are 10 chapters in this book which describes fascinating facts about animals. This beautiful book written by Rohini Muthuswami is an interesting read for young and curious readers who not only admire nature but also wish to know more about it.

LEGEND OF THE GOLDEN VALLEY

Author: Manoj Das ; Illustrations: Sisir Datta

Once upon a time, a happy young prince had a nice little valley for his kingdom. The good folks were ruled by their own goodness, leaving the prince to pursue his own inspiration. Alas, nothing lasts forever on the Earth! In this fairy tale with a difference written by Manoj Das, while you travel with the hero into the strange land and meet weird characters, pass through funny situations and unusual adventures, you also begin to wonder about the very purpose of life and the goal of human quest.

SHEELA & LEELA: A STORY OF TWO COWS

Author and illustrator:Neetu Sharma

A delightful tale of friends Sheela and Leela who live on yellow, pale meadows. Sheela is coy, Leela is a bit daring! Let’s discover where their unique bonding leads them to! This book by Neetu Sharma, an award winning author-illustrator, also features cow facts running along with the story which lends interest to the narrative. Parents and teachers can explain these elements to young readers as the latter explore the story.