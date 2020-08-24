Sections
Home / HT School / Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held online

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held online

Students celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi virtually. Students enjoyed the day with their families by chanting hymns, drawing, painting, and narrating stories based on the theme of the day.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A student of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana, showcasing her art work. (HT )

Vedic awareness programme held

Panchkula : Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, organised a three-day long Vedic Awareness Programme to sensitise the students about the importance of inculcating moral values by performing havan, chanting Vedic mantras, and singing bhajans. Due to ongoing pandemic, limited staff members participated in the havan which was streamed online for the rest of the staff and students.

Shivalik organises science webinar

Chandigarh : The science teachers of Shivalik Public School, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh, organised a webinar to spread awareness about renewable energy among the students. The webinar was held to mark Akshay Urja Diwas. The day is celebrated on August 20 every year to increase awareness about renewable sources of energy. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Students were told about renewable energy, its sources, and the extent of its usage. Various tips to save energy at home were also shared through a PowerPoint Presentation.

St Soldier’s students showcase talent

Panchkula : The social science teachers of St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, conducted a ‘Show and Tell’ activity for Class 3 students. Children used waste material to create different models on the topics – ‘Different Landforms’ and ‘Life of Early Human Beings’. They also spoke about their models for a minute. The main aim of conducting the activity was to boost their self-esteem.

Children make Lord Ganesha sculptures



Hoshiarpur : On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, students of GMA City Public School, Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur, expressed their devotion by making caricatures, portrayals, and clay sculptures of Lord Ganesha. Principal Hardeep Singh appreciated the joint efforts of students, teachers, and parents



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Did a lot of hard work for 13 years: Ishant after getting Arjuna Award
Aug 24, 2020 18:07 IST
Oil gains on storm-hit US output and Covid-19 treatment hopes
Aug 24, 2020 18:04 IST
Uttarakhand BJP re-inducts MLA who was expelled after gun-toting dance video
Aug 24, 2020 17:53 IST
Current claims over Covishield false: SII
Aug 24, 2020 17:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.