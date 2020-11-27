GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, hosts inter-school competition

GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, organised its first virtual inter-school competition titled MYRIADS. This competition was organised with an aim to bring forth an amazing potpourri of activities which were customized not only to challenge student’s perspicacity and agility and but also to give them an opening to showcase their distinctive talent in all principalities of the co-curricular purview. Schools from all across Delhi participated in that event and the participants brought forth well-informed perspectives to the fore. Acting as a torch bearer educational institution, the host school designed that event to mitigate the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on mental health and physical well-being of students. That event provided prospects for the holistic development of children and aimed to instil in them values like team spirit, hope, solidarity, introspection and rising above glitches in life. All the participating schools and students were congratulated for their enthusiastic involvement and felicitations were extended to all the winners.

BBBMS, Gurugram, conducts virtual MUN

Blue Bells Model School (BBMS), Gurugram, hosted the Chapter V of Blue Bells Model United Nations (BBMUN) 2020 on the theme ‘Blue Bells For Social Justice and Harmony ’ on a virtual platform. The chief guest for the opening ceremony of the mega event was Aishwrya Bhati , Additional Solicitor General of India and senior advocate, Supreme Court. She spoke at length about the role of women in the world democracy. She urged the young delegates to be the harbingers of change for a progressive society with gender equality and rights. Dr. Saroj Suman Gulati, director, Blue Bells Group of Schools, declared the conference open and congratulated the school team for organizing it in a grand manner. Appreciating the theme chosen ‘ Social Justice and Harmony’, she wished all the best to the delegates for two days of fierce debating . Delegates from all over the country were divided into seven committees, conventional and unconventional. They deliberated on social justice and harmony and also charted a resolution for the same. The executive board panel comprised experienced members of the MUN who played an instrumental role in steering the young generation to fruitful work . Through BBMUN, the students were provided a unique opportunity to engage in productive dialogues and also develop strong bonds of camaraderie. Deepak Vohra, Special Advisor to Prime Minister, Lesotho and Guinea-Bissau and Special Advisor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Councils, Kargil and Leh, was the chief guest for the closing ceremony . He gave a clear picture of the United Nation and also the problems being faced by the world today starting with western challenge, economy, terrorism and population . He also informed all that India has the power to be a super power by 2050. The occasion was also blessed by gracious presence of Blue Bells Group of Schools director Dr Saroj Suman Gulati. The Outstanding School Delegation award was bagged by Suncity School, Gurugram, while the Best School Delegation Award was clinched by DAV, Sec-14 , Gurugram. The event proved to be an enriching experience for all the delegates as they exchanged innovative ideas and responded positively to their heart’s calling thereby ushering in a ‘golden age’ of hope and optimism. The event was the sincere endeavour of the school to focus on concrete solutions and devise strategies for a safe and secure world with social justice and harmony.