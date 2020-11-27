Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HT School / Green Grove pupils pay homage to BR Ambedkar

Green Grove pupils pay homage to BR Ambedkar

Students and staff paid homage to BR Ambedkar, father of the Indian constitution. A special tribute was paid by president JPS Jolly, chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly, and principal Suzy George.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:02 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The staff and students of Green Grove Public Senior Secondary School, Khanna, taking part in the celebrations

Green Grove Public Senior Secondary School, Mohanpur, Khanna, celebrated Constitution Day on campus.

Students and staff paid homage to BR Ambedkar, father of the Indian constitution. A special tribute was paid by president JPS Jolly, chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly, and principal Suzy George.

Students of classes 9 to 11 gave Powerpoint presentations to highlight the significance of the day.

Parneet, Sukhjot, Jashnoor Kaur, Mananpreet, Avneet Kaur, Damanveer, Ishan Sharma, Dilmanjot, and Abhijeet gave speeches based on the life of Ambedkar. Taranveer gave a classical dance performance.

Students also took a national pledge, sang a national song and the national anthem.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: ‘No impact of Covid-19 on road projects, construction,’ says Gadkari
Nov 27, 2020 20:08 IST
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 18:17 IST
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says IPL 2020 has been the biggest ever
Nov 27, 2020 20:13 IST
Estimates show ‘upside potential’ for economy this financial year: CEA
Nov 27, 2020 19:59 IST

latest news

Search on for fishing trawler that went missing off Mumbai with 4 crew onboard on Thursday
Nov 27, 2020 20:13 IST
‘Fit India’ campaign integral part of over 2 Lakh schools: Rijiju
Nov 27, 2020 20:13 IST
US colleges mull new virus protocols for students’ return
Nov 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Barack Obama writes about being influenced by Mahatma Gandhi
Nov 27, 2020 20:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.