Guruvani: ‘A child’s talent should be realised, harnessed, developed and followed’

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you inform/educate them about the changing scenario?

We keep them updated with the curtain affairs through regular GK classes and discussions on varied topics are a consistent feature for the Middle and Senior wing students during their Civics and Social Studies classes. The ‘NEWS Headlines’ and a small brief about them, included in the morning assembly, are given by the students themselves. This helps update their general awareness and they are equipped with sufficient knowledge to think critically, have an opinion and contribute for the better future of India in best possible ways.

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

Our students follow the Vision of our mentor Dr. A. F. Pinto who opines that taking good care of our environment is of utmost importance. Students are regularly engaged in activities where they collaborate with the RWA of different societies in Gurugram and plant saplings. At Ryan, students are also encouraged to plant saplings on their birthdays within the school premises and nurture it well. The school celebrates Earth day and Environment day wherein a plethora of critically planned activities helps reinstate the importance of a clean and green environment and fortifies love for Mother Earth. . Time and again, Ryan conducts Inter School and Intra School competitions, like debates, declamations, best out of waste, and skits that reinforce the need to protect and live in harmony with the bounties of nature

Our PM Narendra Modi, in his annual Pariksha Pe Chracha speech, repeatedly motivated the students, saying they shouldn’t just strive for high marks. Do you say the same to your students?

Initiative taken by our Prime Minister Mr Narender Modi for students is laudable and we cannot agree more when he says that students shouldn’t just strive for high marks. Through various activities and clubs in Ryan, we ensure that our students develop interest in various spheres and move on to pursue what they like the most. As an educational institution, we understand that every child is special and has a talent which should be realized, harnessed, developed and followed.

Pedagogy is changing by leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

In this era of pandemic too, we have moulded ourselves and adapted to the situation. We connected with each and every child through online learning and adopted the technology well to impart best education to our students. The team at Ryan, with the help of their mentors, is well prepared to learn, unlearn and relearn.

How do you inspire/motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?

Sports is the integral part of our curriculum. Students participate in different sports like basket ball, football, karate ,skating ,table tennis, Khoko and more.They have a slot to play sports. Inter-House and Inter-Class competitions ensure healthy team spirit and inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship among students. Annual Sports day ensures regular practice and keeps them motivated.

Where do you see your students/school 10 years from now?

As our Chairman Sir Dr. A. F. Pinto says,“Ryanites are Kings and Queens in making” , we foresee Ryanites as future leaders holding beacons of the change the world awaits. We see them becoming an integral part of Skill India Mission and the youth icons whom the entire world will look up to. I can see them make their presence felt in every possible sphere.

Your profession has many challenges. What, in your opinion, is the toughest?

There are many challenges but these challenges make you stronger with each passing day and leave you with lots of experiences that make you wiser. In my opinion the toughest challenge is to make children in their adolescence understand that it is imperative to channelise the energy within, into something constructive and productive. They must learn to align the tasks at hand in order of priority and realize the importance of punctuality. The need of the hour is to create a perfect blend of academics and extra curricular indulgences. I also find it hard, at times, to make the parents understand and accept that every child is different and that they should not have too many expectations as it does nothing but pressurize the child to live up to them. They need to understand that they should let the child learn at a comfortable pace and create a healthy environment that would allow the child to learn happily and not under fear.

Would you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

Yes, my father is a scientist and retired as director research. He was teaching PHD pursuers and I encourage my child to join this profession.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Yes with few. I cherish my memories of school and university. They also remember me. Staying in touch with my teachers is a reminder to what I was and what they helped me become. They mentored me and I cannot thank them enough for the knowledge and values they imbibed.

Three inspiring words for your students.

Be persistent, be passionate and practise well. These 3 P’s will help you achieve success in whatever you do.

(N. Geeta Srinivasa, Principal , Ryan International School, Sector-31, Gurugram)