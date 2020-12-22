Guruvani: ‘As we know true education is the one that prepares one for real life’

How do you educate students about the political scenario?

In the impressionable years of their school life, it is important for the teachers to make the students aware of the causes and consequences of the political upheavals, thus letting them form their opinions. They need to be exposed also to the legal and social repercussions of uncalculated moves as global citizens. As we know true education is the one that prepares one for real life and to deliberate on issues of social and political importance should be part of pedagogical plans themselves.

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

At Amity International School, Sector 46, Gurugram, students are encouraged to conserve energy and natural resources by conducting water, electricity, waste, clean air audits. Eco Clubs come up with their Green Action Plans, in every session. That includes the school recycling programme; carpooling; compost pit and vermiculture or setting up a school herbal or medicinal plant garden. To promote habitat protection, there are bird feeding corners and butterfly gardens. The emerging school culture has led to practices such as students planting trees on their birthday and gifting saplings on festivals. With the mission to conserve environment, the school already has inbuilt rainwater harvesting provision and solar panels installed and is working towards making Vertical Gardens as well.

Our PM, in his annual Pariksha Pe Chracha speech, said students shouldn’t just strive for high marks. Do you agree?

In sync with our PM’s thought process, building emotional strength among budding learners is as important as the cognitive or computational abilities. Students are trained to have a good routine during examinations, eat healthy and sleep well. Good time management, yoga exercises to concentrate and mindfulness practice help keep stress at bay.

Pedagogy is changing every year. How to keep up with it?

The changing pedagogy is reflection of the changes in the perspectives of people and the prevalent practices. Teachers, school leaders and managements need to continuously update themselves with the needs of 21st century learners. Technology integration, teacher training, multiple skill training, interdisciplinary approach and competency based education will help keep pace with it.

How do you motivate students to take up sports as a vital part of school education?

For any kind of growth or development to take place, it is essential that a sound healthy body free from diseases nurses a free thinking mind, that is able to send out positivity. The students are made to take up sports in their own interest as physical fitness is an essential ingredient to any formula for success. The mindset of parents, teachers and community has changed over the years towards a more physically fit regime like the Fit India Movement, participation in active sports through programmes like Khelo India.

Where do you see your students 10 years from now?

Ten years from now I see my students, on the path of self-discovery and self realisation, creating capacities for creative pursuits.

Teaching has many challenges. What is the toughest?

In my opinion, whether it’s policy decisions about core academics, conducting teacher evaluations or using data to drive learning, principals are on the front line of implementing educational change. The toughest challenge is to create the drive for excellence among those students who have given up hope in the face of repeated failures. The New Education Policy’20 has solutions for this.

Would you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

As an education leader, I have been able to influence many youngsters and prepare them with a futuristic vision and would definitely like to advocate this profession to my own children too.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Teachers are like a grapevine, the more you draw from it, the more they are willing to give. My teachers were truly inspirational.

Three inspiring words for your students.

Engage, Empower, Evolve.