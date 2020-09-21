Guruvani: ‘Want my students to be grateful, progressive and unstoppable’

Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you educate them about the changing scenario?

I believe that if students are involved in authentic politics, then it’s really important to make sure that there are issues with multiple and competing views. Political skill is an art that people need to learn. And it would be great if it were learnt in school because these are great moments in which young people come together, learn to engage and learn to respect the differences. It is at this point that the students realise that a political conflict is a normal part of democratic life. These sensitive issues need to be dealt by broadening the horizons of the students.

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

Our school firmly believes in the concept of sustainable development and it instills the environmental value in the students. It has instituted an eco club named as Green Warriors by promoting green ways in terms of infrastructure, solar panels, energy utilization, water conservation, waste generation and treatment. Under the guidance of ministry of environment‘, the Van Mahotsav’ week is organized every week. The tree plantation drive by the eco club members is another motivating initiative. A herbal garden named ‘ Sanjivini’ promotes the concept of herbalism. The school has a functional compost pit and a recycling machine. We also organise rallies, street plays and cleaning campaigns to spread the message of community cleanliness.

Our PM Narendra Modi, in his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha speech, repeatedly motivated the students that they should not just strive for high marks. Do you agree with the PM?

I feel education is the road to success but definitely not the only criterien to become accomplished. My main focus has always been polishing and chiselling the innate talent of my students. I keep encouraging them to be well versed with soft skills and gauge upon life skills as well. Our target on ‘How to learn’ than ‘what to learn’ has become loud and clear with the trending National Education Policy (NEP). I have been motivating the students to participate in vocational subjects, which would open their gateways to confidence and personality. Experiential learning, research and enquiry-based and even project-based method of learning could add a cherry to the cake.

Pedagogy is changing with leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

Schools must be open to and ready for significant changes to bring new curricula to life in ways that engage students, offer enriching learning experiences and enhance a diverse range of outcomes. Ultimately, the change in curriculum needs change in practice, not only teachers but for all with any direct or indirect responsibility for curriculum enhancement. For teachers, opportunities are essential to learn in ways that strengthen capabilities required for practices that are consistent with the new curriculum. If a new curriculum promotes children and young people to be adaptive, then the same should apply to those who teach them. The glaring adaptive change could be seen in this corona crisis, where teachers shifted to the new method of virtual teaching. So I believe, we teachers are jugglers who have to make the best use of the situation.

How do you inspire/motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?

Stamina, speed, strength, skill and spirit are the 5 S’s of sports, but the greatest of these is spirit. Undoubtedly, the will to win is important but the will to prepare is vital. So, sports activities are taken up as a morning ritual for an hour everyday in school. We encourage them to play and do PT exercises to energise themselves before they start with their daily routine. Athletics is the heart of our institution. We have national athletes who have made their alma mater proud with their feats and accomplishments. Even during the lockdown ,we have been sending videos to the students created by our sports teachers so that they could workout and keep themselves fit and healthy.

Where do you see your students and this school 10 years from now?

I see my students as responsible, successful citizens of the country. They should grow up as unbiased, respectful and humble humans serving the nation. Our school and our thoughts have always been progressive so working for the betterment of the community as a whole is our sole aim. Of course, reaching the zenith of excellence with the pace of meeting all the agendas is our ambition.

What is the toughest challenge in your profession?

Meeting the expectations of the stakeholders and changing curriculum and its designing. The toughest would be the execution of the NEP but with a firm belief we would swim across the plunging waters.

Would you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

Yes, definitely. The need of the hour is to have passionate, effective and like-minded people in this profession who with their creative acumen can build a niche for themselves and others.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Yes, I am still in touch with my school teachers. They have been my inspiration and role models. Being in the same profession, I share a great bonding with my mentors. It was a proud privilege to invite my school principal as the chief guest to the annual prize distribution ceremony of my school.

What are your three inspiring words for your students?

Three inspiring words for my students are: Be progressive, grateful and unstoppable.