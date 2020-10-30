Guruwani: ‘Staying informed regarding political landscape a must’

In these volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you educate them about the changing scenario?

India, being the largest democracy in the world, needs political involvement of the educated sections of the society. Keeping students away from politics will make them develop a disliking towards it, whereas the times demand involvement of young and educated citizens for the upliftment of the country. Therefore, it is essential to keep students informed about the political scenario of the country. Open discussions on current political situations in the country, holding debates and making the students participate in mock Parliament sessions and elections are the best activities through which we can make them politically informed.

How do you motivate children to be green citizens?

I strongly feel that the goal of sustainable development cannot be met without recognising its inter connectedness with education. This is why children need to be exposed to educational programmes that help them understand their responsibility towards nature and become conscious global citizens. Students are given tips on recycling newspapers and competitions like “Best out of waste” are also organised to make them conscious about the environment. Growing plants at home and looking after them is also part of their daily routine. They are encouraged to feed birds and maintain a bird house at their homes to understand the basic necessities of creatures around them.

Pedagogy is changing by leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

Technology plays a significant role in our everyday lives. So, schools and principals are under great pressure to incorporate the latest technology with pedagogy to make it have a considerable impact. Regularly upgrading school curriculum besides regular training for teachers are fulfilling the requirement of changing pedagogy and helping us keep pace with it. Student and teacher exchange programmes are also proving to be very effective in this direction.

How do you inspire /motivate students to take up sports?

Sports is important to ensure fitness in students. Not only does it inculcate team spirit, but it also helps them become confident and learn to cope with their failures. Regular lessons are given in the time table to promote sports and physical fitness in students. Playgrounds, cricket pitch, football fields, basketball courts and well-trained coaches help develop interest of students in different sports. Amid the pandemic too, we have been engaging our students in different sports activities under Fit India movement launched by the government of India and the school has been awarded with Fit India School logo and certificate.

Where do you see your students and the school 10 years from now?

We at Alliance International School try to ignite love for education and groom our students to come out as responsible citizens of the country. For this, meaningful dialogue and diverse learning is encouraged. My focus is to make my students active in all the dimensions and spheres and help them reach their full potential. We groom and enable them to be confident and fulfil their dreams. In the upcoming years, I hope that Alliance International School will become the best school in the region.

What is the toughest challenge in your profession?

Principals are leaders and it is a big challenge to meet the expectations of students, parents and faculty members. We are expected to handle instructional, emotional and social challenges of everyone associated with us. This post comes up with weighty responsibilities. So, we have to adapt to the roles of a leader, instructor, psychologist and mentor as well. By adopting all these roles, even the toughest challenges can be met.

Would you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

This is undoubtedly a rewarding profession. But, children these days are very far sighted and set their goals in advance. I feel that they should be given freedom to choose their own profession. Moreover, there are many diverse fields which they can try out. We should support the interest of children. We should act as a foundation and guide them to find them their ideal career. Trying to control every move they make is not advisable these days. I believe that any profession, if pursued diligently, brings satisfaction.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Internet has made it very easy to stay connected with people located at different places. We are constantly in touch with the mentors through virtual platform. Open discussions take place on different topics and suggestions are also given on issues faced by us on day-to-day basis. Such meetings keep us connected and help in decision making too. Taking guidance from your own teachers instills new energy and gives confidence.

What are the three inspiring words for your students?

The motto of Alliance International School…. Arise Awake and Achieve sum up my advice to my students.

Shalini Khullar, principal, Alliance International School, Banur