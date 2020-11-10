How am I keeping myself physically active while staying indoors?

A Healthy mind resides in a healthy body. To keep ourselves healthy good food and proper exercise plays an important part. But since we are indoor for all these months so, it became a challenge for me to keep myself healthy. But during this period I also realised that it is even more important for me to keep myself fit when I cannot step out.

There are some ways that have really helped me in keeping myself physically active. Foremost is Yoga. Every morning I do Surya Namaskar and some breathing exercises. Yoga has become an important part of my daily routine. It keeps me calm and focused. Moreover it doesn’t require to step out of my house.

Then I also indulge myself in other activities like dancing, skipping, jogging and stretching etc. I love playing basketball. In our society, we are provided with indoor place where we can play basketball. It is a big hall with facilities to play basketball. We have been playing basketball during lockdown there. We maintain social distancing and wear mask and disposable gloves also.

Sometimes I do dribbling at my home with basketball. Dancing is other activity that can be done at home with ease. We can also do warm up exercises like jogging on trade mill, skipping etc. I also do stretching as well to keep my reflexes in motion. By being indoor I have realised that with a bit more of will we can still keep ourselves healthy. Some of the pictures of my routine are also attached. In the hall of the society playing basketball and wearing mask to avoid virus impact

(Maryam Maswood is a Class VII A student of Mayur Public School, IP Extension. Views expressed here are personal.)