HT Codeathon : Coding a crucial skill set in digital age

The pandemic has accelerated the technical growth of society. This is the world of our future and its primary building blocks are made up of code. And that’s just one of the reasons why everyone, adults and children alike, should know how to code. The NEP 2020 has also accredited coding as one of the crucial skills. As to Hindustan Times Codeathon, this innovative initiative helps children be future-ready in the digital age.

This event gives schoolchildren a platform to hone thinking and problem-solving skills. Participation in this exciting challenge will enable students to tackle challenges and help humanity better look after our world and they can also apply those concepts to projects focussed on climate change issues that are important to them. Most of the skills sets that are required for the current jobs would be obsolete in a few years and coding at this early age will allow students to prepare for jobs that don’t even exist in the current market scenario. Moreover, technology and jobs are changing faster than education systems. The Codeathon helps students and educators close this gap. I congratulate Hindustan Times for taking such a big initiative.

Seema Bhardwaj, Founder Principal, St. Angel’s School, Sector 15, Rohini

‘essential component’

Computer programming is now regarded as an essential ability for 21st century learners and is becoming a key component of many curriculums even in primary schools.The New Education Policy 2020 allows students to choose coding from Class 6 onwards. But coding education can also be beneficial for students who aren’t necessarily interested in pursuing computer programming but like to gain a better understanding of technology. Learning how to code is learning to tell machines what to do. Our students are taking part in HT Codeathon to enhance their coding literacy. I wish them success.

Poonam Pawar, PGT Computer Science, St. Angel’s School, Sector-15, Rohini

In March this year, the whole world came to a standstill. We were forced to stay indoors. Had technology not been there, students would have lost a year of their life. In these challenging times, technology was a saviour. Nobody can deny its presence in all realms of life…the latest one being coding. It is the new literacy, a skill set that we all need to possess…specially the young minds. It helps students utilise their leisure time in creating new applications and developing their cognitive skills. HT Codeathon will make a huge difference in the lives of our students. This initiative taken by HT is a commendable one.

Praveen Choudhary, Teacher (TGT Hindi), Mount St. Mary’s School, Delhi Cantt

Coding is a process that uses a programming language to create step-by-step instructions that get a computer to carry out specific tasks such as creating software, websites, apps etc. HT Codeathon is an ideal platform for the students to learn coding and showcase their talent. The website is very good as it teaches beginners from the very first step of coding.

Archit Dhingra, Class 9, Mount St Mary’s School, Delhi Cantt.