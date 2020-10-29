Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HT School / HT Codeathon: Coding a must-have skill in 21st century

HT Codeathon: Coding a must-have skill in 21st century

HT Codeathon: One of India’s biggest coding initiatives for schoolchildren helps them enhance their computational thinking and logic skills in the digital age

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HT Codeathon offers students a platform to learn coding as well as boost algorithmic thinking and analytical skills (Shutterstock)

HT Codeathon: If the knowledge of alphabets defined literacy in the yesteryear, then the knowledge of coding will define literacy in the upcoming years. With the rise of the computers in the late 1900s, the tech field will secure itself on the hooks of coding which offers an ocean of opportunities to explore from. It’s an irrefutable fact that coding empowers the digital world and has been established as the must-have skill of the 21st century.

The beauty of coding lies in the fact that it will empower not just the geeks but even jobs and business of all strata. Lancer’s too sees these winds of change and is wiring coding in the knowledge base of students by partnering with Hindustan Times’ Codeathon. The initiative seeks to acquaint students with the micro and macro details of coding and its usage and application in a fun way. It teaches them to break down complex ideas and arrange them in computer-friendly language.

The activities, designed and practised with students, give them a chance to experience, explore, and learn at their own comfortable pace. After all, a well challenged and well-used mind will go a long way in creating a newer and brighter future.

Latesh Chaudhary, ( HT Photo )

Latesh Chaudhary, Principal, Lancer’s Convent, Prashant Vihar

‘MUCH-NEEDED SKILL ’

Coding is an endless process of trial and error to get the right command in the right place. Sometimes just a semicolon makes the difference between success and failure. Code breaks and then it falls apart, and it often takes many tries until that magical moment when what you’re trying to build comes to life. Coding and programming will only get more all-pervasive in the future. For this reason, coding should be part of a child’s education. In this fast-evolutionary world, HT Codeathon is a great initiative by HT to help children learn via pragmatic approach to tackle the challenges of the future.

Charu Chopra ( HT Photo )

Charu Chopra, TGT, Computer Science, Lancer’s Convent, Prashant Vihar

HT Codeathon, a initiative aimed at schoolchildren, is a perfect platform for them to learn coding and show hidden talent of young coders. Codeathon’s competition draws the best coders among the students from all over the world. With multiple contests in emerging technologies and the coveted title of Codeathon up for grabs, the competition has grown from strength to strength. It helps children start programming even with little or no prior knowledge.

Ruchi Gupta ( HT Photo )

Ruchi Gupta, TGT, Computer Science, Bal Bharati Public School, GRH Marg

HT codeathon’s interlinked concept, application-based pedagogy, and doubt-clearing interface make learning a fun. And its pre-recorded videos make it all the more interesting. Coding will help me unravel the never-ending conundrum called life. It’s truly an opportunity of a lifetime.

Paras Gupta ( HT Photo )

Paras Gupta, Class 6B, Bal Bharati Public School, GRH Marg

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
Oct 29, 2020 14:15 IST
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Oct 29, 2020 14:29 IST
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
Oct 29, 2020 14:12 IST
Delhi health minister Jain says city possibly in third wave of Covid-19
Oct 29, 2020 13:57 IST

latest news

Rains lash Chennai, waterlogging reported in several areas
Oct 29, 2020 14:36 IST
Man in Egypt collects over 100 vintage cars in a span of 50 years
Oct 29, 2020 14:33 IST
UK rejects ‘Britain First’ trade policy, taking swipes at US and EU
Oct 29, 2020 14:31 IST
IGNOU December 2020 TEE in February next year, apply by December 15
Oct 29, 2020 14:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.