HT Codeathon: Coding a must-have skill in today’s digital world

Coding is an important aspect of the technological landscape. All schools today have been emphasising the value of technology, computer science, engineering and other STEM-related topics. Discovering the fact, coding has been introduced as a boon to our students. In today’s digital world, everything from mobile phones to smart TVs and cars run using coded software.

According to Reader’s Digest magazine, nearly 50% of the jobs paying at least $58,000 require some coding skills. Competency with coding is the most desired job skill and learning to code is helpful for hundreds of careers in wide-ranging sectors. The New Education Policy (NEP) has also introduced coding as one of the most prominent reforms at a young age to create a sound foundation and making kids future ready.

The benefits of coding to students at a young age are quite vast as we live at a time where being able to utilise the commands to code yourself will enable you to have more control of the technology on which you depend. Through coding, children learn different skills like having strong attention to detail to pour over long lines of coded text.

The abstract thinking skills help them to visualise abstract concepts and apply subjects such as mathematics in the real-world situation. The problem-solving skills guide them to persist against challenges without letting frustration to win. Coding also helps children learn to develop good writing skills by being able to understand how to plan and organise thoughts. Intuitive logical reasoning skills help them conclude and find out areas of problems. The coding programme fosters creativity and trains the students well and develops these skills to be able to face the new technological era. Coding helps in authentic learning.

In the end, the students get to build a product and not just reading and researching about it. I congratulate HT on providing a platform for the students to learn coding to lead their path to success and bring personal and professional enrichment. The children are very excited to participate in the HT Codeathon programme that has helped them learn and work fearlessly to achieve success. HT is doing great work by exposing students to this field of knowledge and help them understand the world around them.

Neetu Gandhi, Principal, St. Peter’s Convent, Vikaspuri

Inspirational entrepreneur Steve Jobs had said, “Everybody should learn to program a computer, because it teaches you how to think.” These words also subtly justify the NEP’s initiative to induct coding from the secondary level for students. The HT Codeathon is a commendable venture launched for the purpose of inculcating coding, website development and games development skills among students and prepare them for the futuristic education.

A competitive venture, this coding initiative has provided an insight to the students into the world of science and technology and how these fields would help them achieve new milestones. 21st-century skills like collaboration, creativity and critical thinking are essential to be imparted to students for their empowerment and prepare them to face the challenges brought by their ensuing careers.

Coding is an excellent way to help the children think more logically, enable them to solve problems, create innovative solutions and apply their learning to more creative endeavours.

The Codeathon Olympiad has given a step-by-step introduction followed by a gradual comprehension the nuances of website and game development, focusing on Programming, HTML basics and well as Python game development.

Additional videos and quizzes have also allowed students to test their coding skills and complete the course at their own pace. The students have got a platform to show their tech-friendly skills, enhance computational thinking and be future ready.

The incentive and competitive spirit given by the programme have resulted in a wider response from the students. I congratulate HT-PACE for the brilliant venture and their contribution towards enriching the technological skills among the youth of our country.

Reema Tandon, Principal, Kamal Public School, Vikaspuri

It was a unique opportunity for me to participate in HT Codeathon. It was a great fun. Coding has become an essential part of our lives. I am grateful to my school for giving me this opportunity to register for the HT Codea-thon programme and learn new things. I learnt about website development with HTML & CSS. Everything there was taught in such a way that it kept encouraging me to learn more. This made me confident. I enjoyed it a lot.

Priyanshi Ojha, Class 6, Kamal Public School, Vikaspuri

I found the HT Codeathon initiative very helpful. Earlier, I thought that coding would be very difficult but now I find it as easy as writing ABC. The method of teaching is very friendly, easy, comprehensible and brilliant. If we are unable to understand any concept in the first explanation, we have an option to get back to it through videos and clarify doubts. In addition, the quizzes and self-assessments help us revise the concepts very quickly. I was thrilled when I made my first shooting game and tested my coding skills. I am currently pursuing Chapter 4, which is Game Development. I am grateful to my school for providing this opportunity to me and hope to clear the course quiz soon to appear for this Coding Olympiad. It would enrich me to have my first experience of competing at the coding level and attempt to be the Codeathon champion.

Akshun Mahajan, Class 9, St. Peter’s Convent, Vikaspuri