HT Codeathon: Coding a vital skill set for 21st century

Our aims at nurturing individuals with paramount values and multivalent competencies. It has made a strong impact in the educational scenario with its unique philosophy and futuristic thinking. It took a lead and initiated two robust programmes to introduce Artificial Intelligence in the existing curriculum.

A dynamic Virtual Reality lab encourages young thinkers to explore new realms of technology. A well-equipped Tab-lab also enhances the quest for combining daily classes with a three-dimensional teaching aid. I appreciate HT for launching Codeathon which gives the students at an early age an opportunity to develop and excel in their coding skill set which is essential to succeed in the 21st Century. It helps them enhance their logical, critical, analytical, and reasoning aptitude facilitates, creativity and perseverance.

Coding is the new literacy and HT Codeathon ensures that students consume technology and understand what controls it. We are proud to announce that the school was recognized by Google as one of the three schools in India to have successfully used Google Classroom effectively in running the online school session from Nursery to Class 12.

In accordance with the NEP 2020, the school has also initiated an interesting and challenging module of coding for all students from primary school onwards. The support provided by HT in the form of Codeathon is a very welcome program. Through this path breaking initiative, HT has empowered students in this basic computer skill.

Meenakshi Bhakuni ( HT Photo )

My school GD Goenka, Vasant Kunj, introduced us to HT Code A Thon, a training program and championship rolled into one. The program encourages and trains students to code through videos and webinars that are hugely informative and make us ready for the world of coding. I have been running along in this marathon for 3 weeks, and it has been an exhilarating, enlightening and immensely knowledgeable journey. While I get to learn techniques to code through languages such as HTML, CSS, and Java Script that help in website development, I also engage in healthy competition with other students. This has allowed me to not only learn and sharpen my skills but also inculcate a go-getter spirit to strive and reach for the ultimate goal: to win the codeathon championship. In today’s competitive scenario where students need to adapt to the changing global arena, coding opens up a plethora of opportunities. We’re blessed to have been given a chance to learn and hone our coding skills. I thank my teachers at GD Goenka, Vasant Kunj, and the HT group for helping us explore our full potential through the magical process of coding.

Saanvi Punita Chhabra ( HT Photo )

Participating into code-a-thon was a great experience for me .After a few months of coding I have realised how fun is it .Learning how to make websites and programs is very interesting .I have finished 5 chapters of coding till now and it was so fun .I am very happy that I got this opportunity to do code-a-thon , I have learned a lot from these interactive videos. There are a lot of advantages of coding like it helps develop problem solving skills, making websites expands their creativity, improves maths skills, presentation skills, etc. By doing coding I have learnt how to make websites and programs. It was a very productive, fun yet knowledgeable thing to do.

Anuva Khanna ( HT Photo )

Code-a-thon is a great platform to explore new things. The concepts are well explained. It gives not only theoretical but also practical knowledge. I learned HTML, CSS and JavaScript and enjoyed my course. The videos covered all details and are easy to understand. The content of coding is very well organized and so I am able to do all the project work as well. Coding is the future language and learning coding not only opens up windows to whole new world but also boosts so confidence. I thank Code-a-thon for the curriculum. I have qualified for next level and cleared my course quiz. Waiting eagerly to explore the next level.

Atharva Kapoor ( HT Photo )