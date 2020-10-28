HT Codeathon: Coding helps foster digital literacy

Coding has become one of the biggest trends to hit the education sector and is mentioned in the NEP 2020 too (Shutterstock)

HT Codeathon: The world of digitisation is a world which is becoming more and more our reality with each passing day. Be it smart phones, e-commerce, video games or money transactions, to name a few, we are all adapting ourselves in this online World Wide Web of the present and the future.

We have experienced various facets of online education too in the present times. Given the scenario, HT’s mega Codeathon project is appropriately timed and a highly commendable initiative as it will help propel and foster digital literacy through the means of coding.

HT’s vision is truly the need of the time as the scope and relevance of coding is immense. The NEP 2020 too spells out how significant coding is and will be in the future. Coding is a digital tool, a basic digital language which will benefit students immensely. While students experiment with technological innovation, they will also learn how to plan and organise, how to address challenges, how to think and will develop the skill of logical reasoning.

Young learners will learn from mistakes and develop resilience as well as confidence. The skills of critical thinking, problem solving, creativity, curiosity and innovation are all wonderful aspects of learning coding. At Manav Sthali, we always encourage a learning environment for students and staff to be innovative and creative technologically through various programmes such as Foundation in Education Technology, STEM, ATL Project, Odyssey of the Mind, STEAM along with other IT projects. We are now thrilled to be a part of the HT Codeathon and look forward to a brighter future for our students through amazing process of learning and working with coding.

Mamta V. Bhatnagar, Director and Founder Principal, Manav Sthali School, Rajendra Nagar

‘Much-needed skill ’

The 21st century ushered in new challenges and multiple opportunities. To survive in this pandemic time, we need to adopt collaborative approach, creative thinking and imagination to solve the problems. Coding is a fun and brilliant way of learning for all the students. It keeps them engaged with their love of technology. HT Codeathon provides a platform for young minds to showcase their logical skills. With this, they can build their own computer games, animation movies, do digital artwork, create websites and many more. Coding will help them acquire such skills.

Sonia Wahi, Teacher, Manav Sthali School, Rajendra Nagar

Understanding computers and learning the basics of coding helps children develop an appreciation of how things work. It also teaches them how software engineers use mathematics to solve problems. It’s important that coding should be taught in schools so that children can learn these skills at a young age. HT Codeathon gives such a platform to students to improve their computational thinking and logic, understand problem solving, learn structural and algorithmic thinking and, above all, learn perseverance.

Rucche Sharrma, HOD (Computer Science), Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura

Learning how to program or design the game on my own was nothing less than a dream for me. I am very obliged to my school for giving this opportunity to register and be part of HT Codeathon. Through this platform, I learnt the basics of programming such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Neil Khandelwal, Class 8E, Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura