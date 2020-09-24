HT Codeathon: Coding helps students gear up for a tech-driven future

There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One of these is roots, the other, wings! The role of a school is not only to pursue academic excellence but also to motivate and empower students to be lifelong learners and productive members of the global society. School may look different this year with online learning and, hopefully, at some point returning to an in-building hybrid model.

Yet what will never change is our commitment to serving our students, families and community with care, compassion, and dedication. HT has always provided the educators and students a pathway to learn new things and intensify their creativity. HT PACE brings forth a platform that enables our students to understand new dimensions. Codeathon is child-friendly and instructive for the young minds to make them have a better understanding of coding and the languages. We want all our students to experience success and a steady growth in academic and co-curricular achievements. We are constantly striving to improve our teaching methodology so that it turns learning into combination of E-study, research and discovery.

Mohit Sachdeva, principal, Greenway Modern School, Dilshad Garden ( HT Photo )

‘It will benefit students’

The world is changing fast and the future belongs to those who adapt and emerge successful in this tussle for the survival of the fittest. The New Education Policy 2020 is expected to revolutionise education in the country and is likely to transform the lives of millions of Indians. It is designed in a way that is relevant to the needs and interests of students at different stages in their development. Tools are being designed to enable students to reach out to technology in a fun and exciting manner. One such basic skill is coding which empowers the students to manipulate the computing resources available in this era. While learning to code, one learns to break a problem into smaller and simpler units, and solve it. I commend HT for coming up with Codeathon. I’m sure it will add value to our current learning system and benefit the students.

Pratima Margaret Lall , vice principal, Somerville School, Vasundhara Enclave ( HT Photo )

New Era Public School, Mayapuri, has always aligned itself to the changing trends in the field of education and technology to ensure that the students are equipped to become successful. The collaboration with HT Codeathon is a step in that direction. The school recognises the key role that ‘coding’ will play in the future. The sessions organised by HT would expand the understanding of students on this subject and give them access to coding skills and related fields. The response to these sessions has been extremely encouraging already. The programme is likely to make a huge difference to the lives of the students.

Deepti Chawla, teacher, New Era Public School, Mayapuri ( HT Photo )

HT Codeathon has given me an opportunity to learn coding sitting at home. The way teachers elaborate on it is interesting and makes it easy to learn. The quiz after every lesson ensures we have clear understanding of the concept before moving to the next lesson. Thanks HT for giving me a head start in my coding journey.

Ananya Gaur, Class 8, Somerville School, Vasundhara Enclave ( HT Photo )

