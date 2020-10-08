Sections
E-Paper
Home / HT School / HT Codeathon: Coding helps students understand how tech-driven world works

HT Codeathon: Coding helps students understand how tech-driven world works

Hindustan Times Code-a-thon is a well-timed initiative. Coding helps students understand how the technology works and gives them an opportunity to explore their ideas, experiment with their code, and strengthen their technical skills.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Innovative thinking to solve problems helps students make the most of opportunities that involve the use of digital tools.

Owing to the Covid pandemic, education has become an entirely digital pursuit. This is a phase of radical development where technology is taking over every field, and the education system is gradually evolving for betterment. Smartphones, laptops, and tablets are all embedded in our lives.

Hindustan Times Code-a-thon is a well-timed initiative. Coding helps students understand how the technology works and gives them an opportunity to explore their ideas, experiment with their code, and strengthen their technical skills. The endless searching for solutions motivates them to think out of the box. It develops cognitive skills and creates an effective and productive mindset toward problem-solving.

Bal Bharatians are very inquisitive and adapt to changes very quickly. Students of classes 6-8 are enjoying learning how to code.

Punam Dogra, principal,Bal Bharati Public School, Ludhiana

‘IGNITING MINDS’

HT Code-a-thon can be considered one of India’s biggest coding revolutions. It is highly commendable for imparting programming skills in children at a young age and igniting young minds with a passion for coding. In addition to imparting life skills such as analytical thinking, reasoning skills, and literacy skills; programming know-how challenges young brains to think critically and to pursue innovative solutions.

Priyanka Ahuja, IT teacher, DAV Public School, Kotkapura

The Hindustan Times’ Code-a-thon platform has provided me various opportunities to learn. The modules keep my mind engaged in useful and productive work. I am utilising my time at home by learning something new instead of wasting my time on useless stuff available on various social media platforms. Keeping these thoughts in my mind, I would like to extend my heartiest thanks to the team that has enabled me to learn and experience many valuable things. By joining this platform, I have become an enthusiastic coder. I would strongly recommend HT Code-a-thon to my classmates and friends as it is in high demand and provides a competitive advantage.

Jashan Gulati, Class 8, Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana

The future lies in logical reasoning. HT Code-a-thon is a platform that hones students’ reasoning skills in the best possible user-friendly manner. In today’s cut-throat competitive world, coding, along with good logical reasoning skills, single one out as a good leader. The team ensures guidance and support for the children 24/7. We feel privileged to have our child be a part of this initiative by the Hindustan Times team.

Bikramjit Singh Jhajj, parent of a student of Mount Litera Zee School, Ludhiana

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai cops arrest 2 TV channel owners, will probe Republic TV now
Oct 08, 2020 18:41 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Can SRH’s Bhuvenshwar void favour KXIP?
Oct 08, 2020 18:36 IST
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
Oct 08, 2020 18:33 IST
Trump pulls out of October 15 presidential debate with Biden, calls it ‘a waste of time’
Oct 08, 2020 18:06 IST

latest news

‘TRP fraud allegations false, will sue Mumbai police chief’: Arnab
Oct 08, 2020 18:41 IST
Wildlife-friendly roads pay off, 18 species using special underpasses in Pench
Oct 08, 2020 18:30 IST
Ozil left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad
Oct 08, 2020 18:31 IST
PCB to review Misbah’s one-year performance
Oct 08, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.