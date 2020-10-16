HT Codeathon: Coding instils critical thinking skills

From creating games to websites, coding can help innovators. Students with this technical skill are well prepared for the future.

HT Codeathon, one of India’s biggest Coding initiatives of its kind, is designed to promote coding skills among school students. Coding is a basic literacy in the digital age as it is the key to communicate with computers. Having children learn coding at a young age prepares them for the future. As a creative educator, I was looking for a distinctive way to include coding in our curriculum.

When our Principal, Seema Jerath, mentioned HT Codeathon, I was thrilled with the idea. Could there be a better way to introduce coding to students in a competitive and fun-filled manner?

The entire course is divided into self-explanatory modules in the form of videos, quizzes and projects. Students not only learn a language but apply their learning by creating games and developing websites as projects.

I have received an overwhelming response from my students. Within two to three days after their registration, they have started creating and sharing their games in scratch, websites in HTML. They are earning points, sharing their positions on the dashboard, they have uploaded projects and promise to create more of them with advanced features. I love to see all of them exploring and growing by taking small steps towards creating a bright future.

Neelam Malhotra, HOD, Computer Science, DLF Public School, Sahibabad

HT Codeathon’s initiative to inspire the innovators of tomorrow is a commendable step especially for those young brains who are learning coding in a way that is effective and acquiring a much needed skill. It is an online platform that will help students to collaborate, develop their logical skills. It will unlock opportunities even at home during this pandemic situation. Children have creative and fluid minds that allow them to think in an “out of the box” way. This platform will provides opportunities that will be fun and gamey to keep the young minds engaged. It’s always best to start early and continue to build passion and skills little by little.

Puja Gupta, PGT, Computer Science and head of the department, Mount Carmel School, Sector 22, Dwarka

The day my school introduced me to HT Codeathon, I jumped at the opportunity. The sessions are interactive and challenging. The thing I like the best about it is that there are well-structured pre-recorded videos which make it easier for me to revisit any video before attempting a video quiz and a chapter quiz which helps to clear my doubts. Team HT has ensured that someone always answers your questions through a Support Chat.

Deshna Kapil, Class 8, DLF Public School, Sahibabad

Hindustan Times Codethon has surely taught me a great deal and helped me in this journey to not only discipline my mind but also to learn and be capable to execute skill of coding. It is indeed a significant measure which the Hindustan Times has taken up to support the students who are interested in making their mark in this activity.

Tamanna Gupta, Class 7 B, Mount Carmel School, Sector-22 Dwarka