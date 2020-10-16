Sections
HT Codeathon: Coding is of supreme importance

One of India’s biggest coding drives for school students is equipping the young generation to excel in a world rapidly turning digital

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 18:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Coding is one of the best learning opportunities by the school. HT Codeathon gives us the exposure and it has been a great learning experience.

Tanishka Mehta, Class 8, NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road

Coding does not only help me in academics but also helps me develop life skills such as logical thinking, persistence and creativity. I am looking forward to building apps, games and websites on my own.

Maneet Uppal, Class 7, NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road

Our kids are 21st-century learners and use digital technology in their daily lives. Coding has become imperative for children to develop non-cognitive skills, incorporate logic and problem-solving skills. In today’s tech-driven world, every child should start learning to code to become future-ready.

Tushar Uppal, father of Maneet Uppal, NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road

