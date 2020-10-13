HT Codeathon: Coding is of utmost importance in digital age

The gist of learning lies in its dynamism. No wonder we come across new fields in education frequently.

I feel immensely proud of being a part of this Code-a-thon programme by the Hindustan Times team that assures to provide the young minds a sneak peek into the contemporary learning techniques that are not just neat displays of already existing ideas but are experimental and futuristic.

Coding, a language to communicate with the computer, is just like any other language we speak. Coding allows us to create computer software, websites, applications, and video games.

It also enhances students’ creativity, technical skills, problem-solving approach, group collaboration skills, communication skills, and persistence.

Coding has increasingly become one of the biggest trends to hit the education sector and is mentioned in our new education policy too. So, schools and parents all over the world are teaching their children how to code.

As coding has become an inevitable reality, there are many resources available online which provide step-by-step guidance to teach young children how to code.

Code-a-thon, a great initiative by HT, is proving to be a great platform for young minds. I am eagerly waiting to see what they have explored and excited to see the websites, applications and the games developed by them.

Monica Sharma, principal, PML SD Public School Sector 32-C, Chandigarh