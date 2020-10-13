Sections
E-Paper
Home / HT School / HT Codeathon: Coding is of utmost importance in digital age

HT Codeathon: Coding is of utmost importance in digital age

India’s first-of-its-kind initiative for schoolchildren is vital for them as coding is turning out to be fundamental literacy in today’s digital age

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:29 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(REUTERS)

The gist of learning lies in its dynamism. No wonder we come across new fields in education frequently.

I feel immensely proud of being a part of this Code-a-thon programme by the Hindustan Times team that assures to provide the young minds a sneak peek into the contemporary learning techniques that are not just neat displays of already existing ideas but are experimental and futuristic.

Coding, a language to communicate with the computer, is just like any other language we speak. Coding allows us to create computer software, websites, applications, and video games.

It also enhances students’ creativity, technical skills, problem-solving approach, group collaboration skills, communication skills, and persistence.



Coding has increasingly become one of the biggest trends to hit the education sector and is mentioned in our new education policy too. So, schools and parents all over the world are teaching their children how to code.

As coding has become an inevitable reality, there are many resources available online which provide step-by-step guidance to teach young children how to code.

Code-a-thon, a great initiative by HT, is proving to be a great platform for young minds. I am eagerly waiting to see what they have explored and excited to see the websites, applications and the games developed by them.

Monica Sharma, principal, PML SD Public School Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Oct 13, 2020 18:32 IST
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Oct 13, 2020 19:42 IST
SRH vs CSK Live: Curran on fire after Faf departs
Oct 13, 2020 19:49 IST
Railways to run 392 more trains during festival season: Full list here
Oct 13, 2020 19:01 IST

latest news

Combine sans straw management system impounded, ₹50K fine imposed on Mohali farmer
Oct 13, 2020 19:49 IST
Labourer digging soil for pipeline buried alive in Chandigarh
Oct 13, 2020 19:47 IST
Kharar youth held for kidnapping, raping teen
Oct 13, 2020 19:47 IST
No announcement on Maharashtra HSC, SSC re-exams leaves students in a lurch
Oct 13, 2020 19:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.