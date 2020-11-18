HT Codeathon: Coding unlocks students’ potentials

Since its launch, the HT Codeathon has been a building block of creativity in students. With an aim to build the technical skills of the students, the Delhi government has partnered with the HT Codeathon to make its students ready for a digital world. The Codeathon programme has allowed the Delhi government school students to use different faculties like arts, creativity, and problem-solving skills to design solutions to complex problems.

The programme consists of inclusive coding modules, designed for students of Classes 6 to 9. It is a comprehensive 20-hour online interactive course for students of Classes 6 and 7 who will work with Scratch and also design HTML web pages. For Classes 8 and 9, students will get an opportunity to create and master computer solutions using Python and Game Development. Furthermore, parents can easily track and monitor their children’s progress. The teachers of the Delhi government schools have hailed the structure of the course, which they say has reinvigorated the existing education system. Seventeen students from Delhi government schools have ranked in the top 100 students in the North zone, comprising Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and other north Indian states.

Under the HT Codeathon program, 12,469 students from about 1,000 Delhi government schools are being trained in coding and programming skills. As many as 1,018 students completed five chapters within a fortnight of the launch of the program.

“CODING HAS BROADENED MY HORIZONS AND HELPED ME EXPLORE NEW CAREER OPTIONS”

During the Covid-19 period, when we all were confined to our rooms, suddenly this opportunity of learning how to code came our way through the HT Codeathon initiative. Learning a language excited me and I immediately got enrolled to start my learning process as soon as possible . I would like to thank the Delhi government for giving me this opportunity which has broadened my horizons and helped me explore new career options.

Simran, Class 9, Rashtriya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Civil Lines-3

After the initial hiccups during the time when I was learning a new language, eventually this journey became smooth for me. Coding has helped me increase my patience level. One has to face numerous errors before he or she achieves the final goal. Therefore, to achieve that final goal, one needs a lot of patience to keep up the motivation level. In the future, I would like to know more about the Artificial Intelligence and do some courses regarding the same.

Jigyasa, SKV, Surajmal Vihar

I never thought that a student studying in a government school and belonging to a middle-class family could learn how to code but this dream of mine came true with the help of the Delhi Government and my computer science teacher Jagjit Singh. During these Covid-19 times, I had time in hand so I kept searching on the internet to know more about coding. In the future also I will like to learn more about this world of coding.

Ajay Kumar, Class 9, GVSS School, Tughlaqabad Village

We started late for HT Codeathon and saw many students were ahead of us so we quickly increased our pace. We watched many videos on YouTube and the Codeathon platform through which we learned continuously to catch up with those students. When we enrolled in the course, we only knew about HTML and CSS but after learning Python coding, we created software that works like Google Assistant.

Shitanshu & Priyanshu, Class 9, Veer Chandel Singh Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Saket

Many of my students who have participated in the HT Codeathon did not know how to login to their id. But after participating in this drive, they became much more aware than me. Every day students look forward to learning something new. They would like to pursue it as a career option. One of my students created a game and asked me what should I do to make this game accessible to all. It made me so happy. I told her that in the later stages you will learn how to create an app then you will be able to make it accessible to everyone.

Babita , Teacher, SKV Peeragarhi

HT Codeathon has boosted a lot of confidence in students. Those who were reluctant to ask earlier are now easily clarifying their doubts. There is a sudden wave of creativity that has emerged among students. With each passing day, they want to learn as much as possible. It has come like a blessing during these COVID times when students were stuck in their homes and had nothing to do. In the future as well, focusing on extra-curricular activities will help students transform well

Vishwaroop - Teacher, Veer Chandra Gadwali SBV, Saket