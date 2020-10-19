Sections
HT Codeathon: Creating a tech-smart generation

Coding enables children to practice logical thinking. It makes them get into the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of things. It is essential to develop these critical thinking skills which develop systematically when coding is introduced to children.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:38 IST

By Hindustan Times, Mumbai, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Coding enables children to practice logical thinking. It makes them get into the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of things. It is essential to develop these critical thinking skills which develop systematically when coding is introduced to children. At NL Dalmia High School, our constant endeavour is to provide a seamlessly stimulating surrounding that is welcoming and embracing, yet challenging and testing.

All students should share in opportunities like HT Codeathon because learning to code teaches them how to think logically. When students learn to solve problems through code, their brains are rewired. We see that students engaged in problem-solving programs begin to perform better in other classes, and not just science and maths. English, history, social studies, and other humanities courses can benefit because now the student has become accustomed to solving problems and thinking deeply about the subject matter.

Children who learn to code understand how to plan and organize their thoughts.

This can lead to better writing skills that can be built upon as coding skills develop over time. Coding helps children to be able to visualise abstract concepts, lets them apply maths to real-world situations and makes maths fun and creative. Coding is today’s language of creativity. All our children deserve a chance to become creators instead of just consumers of technology.

Seema Saini,
principal,
NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road
