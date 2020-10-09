HT Codeathon: Exposure to coding nuances a must

As one of the skills that students need to succeed in the 21st century, coding is of supreme importance. (Shutterstock )

Today, we live in a world which is technology-driven. The pandemic caused lockdown and the subsequent shift in teaching and learning practices is a testament to the importance of technology in the 21st century. Students are at the forefront of this technological revolution and it becomes imperative that they must be well equipped with all the necessary computer skills.

Coding is one of the foundational IT skills that all students must gain exposure to. The Codeathon, organised by the Hindustan Times is definitely a step towards paving the future for students in today’s software-led world.

The interactive programme has enabled them to not just compete with peers, but rather has facilitated skill-building by exposing the young learners to the nuances of coding. We, at DPS, Greater Noida, promote holistic learning for the overall development of the students.

In our endeavour to provide them the best avenues to promote maximum learning, such programmes are always encouraged. It is heartening to see our children participating enthusiastically in the event in large numbers.

I congratulate the organising team behind this initiative for making the students get acquainted with coding through extensive training sessions, audio/video lessons and then putting their skills to test. As the citizens of tomorrow, the children will gain tremendously through the well-structured format and the impeccable execution of the programme.

Sandhya Awasthi, Principal, DPS, Greater Noida

Unique Effort

Codeathon is an excellent platform given by HT to the budding coders to showcase their programming abilities and intensify their learning experiences with some super challenging tasks allocated to them. It’s a unique effort to allow our computer wizards to learn Python language in an easy and interactive environment.

This contest, I am sure, is going to hugely contribute to their ability to become the futuristic developers who would help India become self reliant in the application development process. As the head of the computer science department, I thank our Principal, MN Arul Raj,for encouraging students to participate in inter-school coding competitions.

Vandana Sharma, head , computer science department, Somerville School, Noida

DPS, Greater Noida, has played an instrumental role in exposing me to various platforms.I would like to make a mention of one such competition – HT Codeathon. There are new modules and tests almost every week and we can watch the videos and complete the quizzes to earn points. When I first enrolled for the competition, I had no idea how to code using Python, but now after watching the videos, I am getting a hang of how to do it. I expect this to be very helpful if I choose to take up game development or animation as a career.

Manya Kansal, Class 9, DPS, Greater Noida