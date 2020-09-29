HT Codeathon: Focus on digital age education

As the visionaries of the world have emphasised the importance of digital literacy as one of the most crucial skills for survival in the future, schools have already geared up to realign resources to make it their vision too. Readiness for the world of innovation and technical advancements dominated by the Internet of Things, robots & drones demands that learners are taught the skill of coding, not just to wade through the future waters but also to improve problem-solving ability and sharpen logical thinking. With accredited validation in NEP 2020, coding has been brought to the forefront.

Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini, and its apex body, Child Education Society, are committed to create infrastructure and conducive environment for coding and other upcoming courses like artificial intelligence etc. The sessions on fundamentals of coding are conducted for children as young as Class 3. The computer faculty has been adequately empowered to take classes for the same. The school has collaborated with HT for the first of its kind coding initiative called HT Codeathon. From organising webinars for parents and students via tech experts to Coding Olympiads, we aspire to provide students with chances to learn coding through interesting and engaging modules.

Geeta Gangwani, Principal, Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini

‘Significant drive’

In this fast evolutionary world, we need to be futuristic and innovative and the Codeathon, in my opinion, will encourage the creative and dynamic minds to pick up coding to give wings to their dreams and aspirations. Knowledge of codes at an early age will not only open the doors of opportunity but also will build an aptitude, which will eventually help them in solving real-life situations. Starting early is like half the battle won. This is a great initiative by HT, and I wish the organisers as well as the participants a huge success in their endeavour.

Reema Rai, Principal, Aravali International School, Sector-85, Faridabad

Coding is a basic literacy in the digital age. Even the National Education Policy has added a paradigm, making young children understand the technology around them. Coding helps children to be future-ready with skills like communication, creativity, and writing. HT Codeathon runs on a concept of project-based learning that takes learning-by-doing approach wherein students are active participants in their own educational development. They learn designing websites, animation, and coding in Python at their own pace, participate in simulations, conduct case studies, quizzes, & upload design research projects.

Surbhi Bhardwaj,Teacher, Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini

I am really grateful for this opportunity to learn coding. HT has given me a platform to explore and enhance my computational skills. It has encouraged and motivated me to initiate my interest in this field. I completed two units and enjoyed working on it. The self-paced learning and video lectures are an asset to this course.

Darsh Gupta, Class 7, Hansraj Model School, Punjabi Bagh