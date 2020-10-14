HT Codeathon is preparing students for tech-driven future

It is commendable that HT introduced a new revolutionary innovation — HT Code-a-thon — to empower young minds with digital technology. As our daily life is influenced by digital gadgets, it is the need of the hour that children should learn the intricacies of tech know-how in a phased manner. Coding is one of those essential skills to be learned. Learning these skills will improve their creativity, intelligence quotient, maths and logic, and empower children with good exposure to artificial intelligence and robotics. HT deserves a salute for introducing such a wonderful initiative for students during the pandemic.

Joseph Sebastian, principal, Holy Angels English High School, Bhayander

The HT Code-a-thon has helped students to adopt a collaborative approach, encourage creative thinking and imagination while programming, and help to maintain a critical mind to solve problems. The part my son enjoys the most is the chapter quizzes, as these are exciting and reward with points. It is one of the best lockdown events that got the students involved in innovation. Earlier, my son used to play games on mobile, but now he is learning to create it.

Neelam Sachin Redekar, parent of Darshan Sachin Redekar, Class 7A, Holy Angels English High School, Bhayander

I study at Holy Angels English High School, and I love using my laptop and mobile phone. One day my school sent us a message about the HT Code-a-thon. I love to learn new things about technology, so I registered for it. The high-quality videos and proper explanation by expert teachers helped me learn a lot about coding. I learned about Python, Scratch and many more subjects, and I created a game by coding. It was such a beautiful experience for me to learn something new.

Pranoy Ray, Class 8A, Holy Angels English High School, Bhayander

HT Codeathon is so exciting. I am learning HTML 5, CSS and Javascript to create websites with the help of informative videos, which in turn, prepare me to take up quizzes. I earn loads of points thanks to my performance. I am looking forward to winning amazing prizes as an HT Code-a-thon Champion! Even the mentors’ guidance is really good! Real value for money as well — this course is extremely important for students like me because I am preparing for a digital future, where coding will play an important role.

Shourya Pathak, Class 6, Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri (West)

HT Code-a-thon has allowed me to learn to code while sitting at home. The way teachers explain it is interesting and makes the subject easy to learn. Confined to my home during the pandemic, I had become dependent on technology like never before. It has cemented my belief that the future is highly tech-driven. Adding to it is the New Education Policy which focuses on teaching coding. With this, we can build computer games, animated movies and interactive digital artwork.

Samyak Jain, Class 9B, Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 , Colaba