HT Codeathon: Learning to code is the way forward

HT Codeathon: When it comes to preparing your kids for the future, then learning to code is the way forward. Coding, has always been looked at as a complicated string of numbers and characters that are almost impossible to weave into systems and programmes that govern our lives. This strange yet mysterious form of magic seems valuable, if not necessary in the 21st century. Learning to code helps our students develop academically, practice perseverance and organisational skills that can translate into a career and strengthens the digital literacy of our young minds.

Initiatives like HT Code-a-thon prepare our students for a future that relies heavily on digital tools and thus, makes the teaching learning process at SMGS future proof. One of the biggest benefits of teaching coding in the classroom is teaching the skill of critical thinking. It helps our students visualise abstract concepts. The coding outcomes that we can expect to see in our children as they learn to code are problem-solving skills, creativity, algorithmic, sequential and computational thinking skills.

The benefits of learning coding extend beyond the technical skills of learning the language of computers. It also helps nimble minds of our students gain a better understanding of the technology surrounding them, as well as expanding their creativity by teaching them how to use technology in their own way. Steve Jobs famously said,” Everyone should learn to programme a computer because it teaches you how to think.” While everyone immediately jumps to the benefits of such classes, we often overlook the myriad of soft skills these types of classes teach our kids.

Children learn a broad set of skills, competencies, behaviours, attitudes and personal qualities that enable children to navigate their environment, work well with others and achieve their goals. Whether we’re fighting climate change or going to space, everything is moved forward by computers, and we don’t have enough people who can code. Teaching young people to code early on can help build skills and confidence and energize the classroom with learning-by-doing opportunities. If you haven’t started yet, now is the time to embrace the Coding.

Sheena Kalenga, Principal, St Mark’s Girls Sr Sec School, Meera Bagh

As technology has become the cornerstone of the world today, new avenues have opened up for the students to excel in. Schools all over the country are doing their best to provide ample exposure to their students to the technological innovations taking place, so that they are well-equipped to handle the challenges of the future. Code-A-Thon, an initiative of Hindustan Times, is a step in that direction.

The program will give our students a definite edge and enable them to unlock their creative potential. The coding skills that they learn through this initiative will place them in a privileged position, as they will not be consumers but creators of innovative products. I am excited about the potential of this initiative for my students, many of whom have already embraced the mysterious and exciting world of technology. I congratulate Hindustan Times and wish them the best.

Vandana Chawla, Principal, New Era Public School, Mayapuri

CODE-A-THON, a coding Olympiad was initiated by the Hindustan Times at St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec. School . I, Charvi Mathur of VII-A, registered for this event after the recommendation from the school. I was fortunate to enroll myself and take opportunity given by the school by the forelock. It made me learn the basic fundamentals of programming viz., HTML, CSS and Javascripts. It comprises of several modules along with quizzes in between and chapter quizzes at the end of each chapter or module. Each module has been created in such a way that it kept encouraging me to learn the code along with theoretical concepts. I just loved doing one level after another. It was an inspiring and interesting way to learn useful things. It tantalised my brain and I felt groomed underneath. This has built up my self – confidence also. I am grateful to St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec. School to give me this wonderful exposure.

Charvi Mathur, Class VII-A, St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec. School, Meera Bagh

I am Soni Gulati, a student of class 7 of New Era Public School. I participated in the HT Codeathon during the quarantine, and I have to say it was so much fun! Coding has become an essential skill to learn these days. It’s one of the most common yet complex skills to harness, that in the long run offers a plethora of professional opportunities. Given all the free time and extra energy I had, I was able to learn a great deal about the various languages out there, through the workshop. Thanks to this initiative by HT, I now feel extremely confident in my abilities to create a website, or a video game, maybe even an app. I would like to thank my school and the creators of the Codeathon for giving me this wonderful opportunity, and an experience that will help me in the future.

Soni Gulati, Class 7, New Era Public School, Mayapuri