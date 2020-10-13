HT Codeathon: Students developing new- age skills

This is a good initiative by Hindustan Times. The programme will greatly help in the education of our children. I hope that all the parents support the Hindustan Times Code-a-thon event as through the initiative our children can progress in their education.

My child is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 at Colaba.

This programme will help him in learning beyond books and make him grow better.Vinita Singh Chauhan, parent of Bhanu Pratap Singh, Class 9B, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Colaba.

To make the future of our country bright, we must learn coding as it helps us in developing problem-solving skills, increases our thinking capability, makes our brains sharper among many other advantages. The video lessons taught in the HT Code-a-thon initiative are amazing and helps us understand the concepts clearly. If a student has any doubt, they can mail the instructors at any point of time or go on live chat with them. The initiative has helped me create my own websites and apps. I enjoyed the learning sessions a lot. Akarsh Kumar, Class 6, DAV Public School, Thane