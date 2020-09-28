Sections
E-Paper
Home / HT School / HT Schools: Students make posters on consumer rights

HT Schools: Students make posters on consumer rights

The main objective of the activity was to create awareness among the students in the areas of consumer rights, duties, and responsibilities of consumers and the role of individuals as consumers in society.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A student of Ryan International School, Mohali, making a poster.

A poster-making activity was organised for students of Class 10 of Ryan International School, Mohali.

The main objective of the activity was to create awareness among the students in the areas of consumer rights, duties, and responsibilities of consumers and the role of individuals as consumers in society.

They also came up with various slogans on the topic. Teachers made them understand the importance of consumer protection.

Student excels in ISRO cyberspace competition



Panchkula : Divyansh Piplani of Class 8 of St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, participated in ISRO cyberspace competition (ICC) and was declared among the top 500 rank holders.



Divyansh took part in the model-making activity. He presented his model based on GSLV MKIII D1.

He has a keen interest in science and wants to go for aerospace engineering.

DPS Mohali organises virtual talent show

Mohali : Students of Delhi Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, showcased their talent in a virtual class show.

The show was organised to showcase how important it is for young people to adapt to new ways of learning and to cultivate a spirit of exploration in these unprecedented times.

The talent show gave the students an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Parents lauded the effort taken by the school to feed the curiosity of home-bound students.

BCM students shine in ICC- 2020

Ludhiana : As many as seven students of BCM School, Dugri, who had participated in the ISRO cyberspace competitions (ICC) made it to the top 500 rank holders. There was a total of four competitions in various categories for students of classes 1 to 12.

In model making, Saanvi Gupta of Class 5 and Sukhman Kaur of Class 4 got selected. Harkirat of Class 3, Sarah, and Aaina of Class 2, and Akshita Kashyap of Class 1 got selected in the drawing contest. Gaganpreet Singh of Class 10 shone in the essay writing competition.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Sep 28, 2020 22:39 IST

latest news

India, Denmark elevate ties to ‘green strategic partnership’
Sep 28, 2020 22:36 IST
Woman dies of ‘shock’ after son gets arrested for liquor smuggling in Ludhiana
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Spain’s top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Proud of my son, says father of Pakistani man who stabbed 2 in Paris
Sep 28, 2020 22:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.