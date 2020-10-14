The students of Indira Holiday Home Preparatory School, Chandigarh, made paper craft during an online activity organised to mark Wildlife Week.

Parents posted their pictures on the school WhatsApp group.

Principal Ravinder Kaur said that the school has been organising such activities regularly so that the students know more about wild animals.

The week is celebrated every year in India between October 1 and 8.

Saupin’s student shines in ICC-2020

Panchkula : Shivain Jindal of Class 4 of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, ranked among the top 500 rank-holders in the model making/science craft contest organised as a part of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Cyberspace Competitions-2020.

Principal Jayeta Auddy congratulated him for the achievement and wished him luck for future.

Indira Holiday Home kids celebrate wildlife

Alliance Int’l School gets Fit India logo, flag

patiala : Alliance International School, Banur, got the Fit India logo, flag, and e-certificate of ‘Fit India School’ for actively participating in the Fit India school week, organised by CBSE.

The students of classes 1 to 10 participated in different activities like aerobics with siblings, yoga with parents, breathing exercises with grandparents, skipping with siblings, meditation with parents, and Zumba for all during the week

BCM children make piggy banks

Ludhiana : The students of BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Ludhiana, celebrated National Saving Day.

To teach them the importance of saving money at a young age, teachers instructed students to make their piggy bank out of cardboard.

Students were encouraged to put a coin daily in it and use this money later to help someone or in times of need

Shivalik pupils make posters, recite poems

Chandigarh : On International Day of the Girl Child, Shivalik Public School, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh, organised various events to raise awareness about the challenges faced by girls across the world.

Emphasis was laid on creating a healthy and safe environment for every girl child.

Students took part in poem recitation and poster-making activities on the them of the day.

The day is celebrated across the world on October 11 to d increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide.