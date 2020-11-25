Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HT School / Influence of TV on children

Influence of TV on children

It is hard to avoid television if you are a kid. People in most of the houses are usually tuned into TV-children as well as parents.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 16:35 IST

By Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Suhani Garg

As children grow and develop they easily get influenced by what they see and hear. Today’s children are getting influenced by digital media such as television (TV), social applications, etc. It is hard to avoid television if you are a kid. People in most of the houses are usually tuned into TV-children as well as parents.

It has even become common for parents and caretakers to use TV as substitute babysitters.

The bad news is that majority of experts think that the television culture has bad effects on children and may prevent them from becoming smart.

TV viewing takes away time that children need to develop language, creativity, and motor skills. According to a study, children who have TVs in their bedrooms and spend more time watching TV, are more likely to be overweight and are at risk of suffering from many heart disorders and eye problems.

According to speech and language expert Dr Sally, 20 years of research shows that children who are bombarded with background TV noise in their homes have trouble paying attention to sounds at places with background noise.

Parents should set an example for children by not watching too much TV. They should encourage them to play and exercise and plan games for them. Parents should also limit their wards’ screen time and monitor what he or she is watching.

Suhani Garg of Class 10-B of Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

States can order night curfews, but no lockdown in new Covid guidelines
Nov 25, 2020 16:57 IST
MHA issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment, caution
Nov 25, 2020 16:47 IST
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Nov 25, 2020 15:12 IST
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 16:02 IST

latest news

PMC to reopen subways in the city
Nov 25, 2020 17:00 IST
MH-CET 2020: Engineering aspirants to be awarded full marks for errors in 29 questions
Nov 25, 2020 16:58 IST
States can order night curfews, but no lockdown in new Covid guidelines
Nov 25, 2020 16:57 IST
Punjab farmers prepare for long haul at Haryana border
Nov 25, 2020 16:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.