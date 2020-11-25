Influence of TV on children

As children grow and develop they easily get influenced by what they see and hear. Today’s children are getting influenced by digital media such as television (TV), social applications, etc. It is hard to avoid television if you are a kid. People in most of the houses are usually tuned into TV-children as well as parents.

It has even become common for parents and caretakers to use TV as substitute babysitters.

The bad news is that majority of experts think that the television culture has bad effects on children and may prevent them from becoming smart.

TV viewing takes away time that children need to develop language, creativity, and motor skills. According to a study, children who have TVs in their bedrooms and spend more time watching TV, are more likely to be overweight and are at risk of suffering from many heart disorders and eye problems.

According to speech and language expert Dr Sally, 20 years of research shows that children who are bombarded with background TV noise in their homes have trouble paying attention to sounds at places with background noise.

Parents should set an example for children by not watching too much TV. They should encourage them to play and exercise and plan games for them. Parents should also limit their wards’ screen time and monitor what he or she is watching.

Suhani Garg of Class 10-B of Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh