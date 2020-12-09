Junior colleges await Maharashtra education department nod for online classes

Following the second merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) released on Saturday, colleges in the city are gearing up to start online classes for students in the coming weeks.

As per admission norms set by the education department, colleges can start their classes after allotting 75% of their total seats.

While most colleges reopen after meeting this requirement every year, this time they are awaiting a nod from the education department as the admission process has been delayed due to the pandemic and classes will take place only online.

Admissions under the second round will complete on December 9.

“We are prepared to start classes as and when the department gives us a green signal. This year, due to the Covid-19 situation and the resultant lockdown, there has already been a delay of about four months in the admissions. We hope that online classes begin soon,” said Satram Verhani, vice-principal of CHM College, Ulhasnagar.

After the first two lists, most prominent colleges in the city have been able to fill more than 80% of their total seats. Principals said the earlier the department gives them the nod, the better they can plan their teaching plans for FYJC.

“The department also needs to clarify as to what the academic calendar for these students should look like. It is not possible to squeeze in all the exams and the syllabus within the months that are left. Colleges so far have zero clarity in the issue,” said the principal of a suburban college.

A senior official from the state education department said, “Colleges can start their classes once they complete the required number of admissions.”

From November 2, the department began online classes for FYJC students after a delay in starting colleges owing to the interim stay on the Maratha quota in jobs and education. So far, the department’s YouTube channel has got over 1.42 lakh subscribers from across the state.