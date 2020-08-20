Marching towards success with online keys

Online IT symposium held at BVB’s Mehta Vidyalaya, KG Marg

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s (BVB) Mehta Vidyalaya, KG Marg, hosted its first-ever online Dewang Mehta Memorial Inter-School IT Symposium in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). Streamed live on YouTube, the mega event witnessed an overwhelming participation of more than 30 schools from different parts of the country in as many as eight categories. NASSCOM board member and chairman of Onward Technologies Ltd Harish Shantilal Mehta was the chief guest while NASSCOM vice president Sangeeta Gupta was the guest of honour at the event. Also present on that occasion were BVB’s Delhi Kendra director Ashok Pradhan, registrar Rajesh Mishra, BVB REO AK Sharma, and Mehta Vidyalaya manager CK Arya. Expressing amazement at the creative abilities, use of 21st century-skills and young minds’ inspiring ideas, school principal Anju Tandon, in her speech, said that the students’ unlimited potential needs to be harnessed. Paying rich tribute to the late Dewang Mehta, Pradhan laid emphasis upon the importance of making our nation self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) by promoting technological innovations. In his inspiring speech, the chief guest outlined the qualities of the late Dewang Mehta which differentiated him from the rest and encouraged the students to be dreamers, leaders, and to be in a constant learning mode and carry forward the legacy of the IT industry’s icon for digital literacy. Mehta Vidyalaya IT department head and officiating vice principal Alka Jayaswal announced the much-awaited results of the competition. Springdales School, Dhaula Kaun, bagged the winner’s trophy while Montfort Senior Secondary School was declared the runners-up. In the end, Jayaswal proposed the vote of thanks. That event was coordinated by Smita Malik and Parinita Sengupta along with the entire team of IT teachers.

Eicher School, Fbd, observes Handloom Day

The school initiated classroom discussions on the various aspects of Indian handloom ( HT Photo )

An enthusiastic promoter of India’s cultural heritage, Eicher School, Faridabad, celebrated the National Handloom Day to showcase the intricate and exquisite weaves of the country. Handlooms are symbols of our nation’s identity, culture and inclusive development. India has over 120 distinct weaves and each state has a unique flavour. But with the markets flooded with international brands selling stylish clothes, the present generation is drifting away from traditional fabrics and clothes. To create awareness among its students and to acquaint them with the different handloom weaves of India, the school initiated classroom discussions on the various aspects of Indian handloom. In addition, it also created awareness about the fact that Indian textiles must be adopted into contemporary wear because of their rich vibrancy and intricate designs. On that occasion, the faculty members were dressed in ethnic handloom attire from different parts of India. It was a great way to showcase how our traditional weaves are not less attractive than any multi-national brand. The celebration of this day was also a step towards supporting ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ campaigns.

New Era, Mayapuri quickly transitions to online classes

Many workshops were organised for the school staff ( HT Photo )

Amid the Covid-19 restrictions, New Era Public School, Mayapuri, has created an eco-system which has allowed students and teachers to adapt to online education swiftly under the guidance of its director Usha Chopra and principal Vandana Chawla. Various training workshops organised by the school’s computer department ensure teachers are well equipped to facilitate the learning process. Through videos, PowerPoint presentations and other resources, teachers are doing their best to make learning process interesting.

Wall painting by DPS Shiksha Kendra, G’gram

The wall painting promoted the message of sanitation and personal hygiene ( HT Photo )

The students of DPS Shiksha Kendra, Sector 45, Gurugram, enthusiastically volunteered for the All India wall painting activity. A wall around the Government Primary School in Kanhai village, which has been adopted by DPS under the Muskan Project, was selected for painting. The shrubs and bushes along the outer edge of the wall were removed beforehand. Under the guidance of their teachers, students painted bright and happy village scenes highlighting the importance of using toilets, segregating dry and wet waste, avoiding the use of plastic and regular cleaning of streets and open areas. In addition, slogans and messages educating the people regarding sanitation and personal hygiene in villages were also painted alongside the picture. After the activity, snacks and refreshments were served to the students and teachers. Students were very happy and satisfied with their work and looked forward to participating in other activities in the ongoing Gandagi Mukt Bharat campaign.

Mayoor School, Noida organises tech fest Battle Of Titans

School principal Alka Awasthi (L) and chief guest Manish Agarwal ( HT Photo )

Mayoor School, Noida, which has a collaboration with Mayo College General Council, Ajmer, successfully hosted its 9th inter-school tech festival titled Battle of Titans – BOT through a virtual platform. That exhilarating event saw a participation of over 400 future technocrats from 30 reputed schools from Delhi and other states. The event commenced with an opening ceremony wherein school principal Alka Awasthi extended a warm welcome to all the computer wizards, guests, judges and the members of the school management. The chief guest was Manish Agarwal, regional officer, CBSE, Noida region. The event comprised seven competitions . The most coveted ‘Rolling Trophy’ was bagged by the tech-savvy champions of Amity International School, Noida.

DAV Public School, RK Puram, organises virtual reality event

DAV Public School, RK Puram, has organised a live event with Drishta Tech Virtual Reality with the USA. It was a live underwater adventure and amazing desert life from USA in 3D virtual reality. It was really a great opportunity for the students to experience the life in bio diverse ecosystems and how life was 10 million years ago. They also experienced the diving close to sharks and talk to the ocean experts. It was an amazing experience for students to be part of this insightful and informative event. It helped them understand about the precious things under the ocean. The school is really happy to be a part of this event and give a platform to its student to enhance their knowledge.

JKPS, Shalimar Bagh, conducts webinars

Jaspal Kaur Public School (JKPS), Shalimar Bagh, organised various virtual programmes and webinars to create awareness among students and enrich their personality. The students of Class 11 conducted a virtual mock parliament to discuss the pros and cons of boycotting Chinese products. That event included many details that would affect various sectors of our country including import-export, trade, per capita income etc. The ruling and the opposition parties actively expressed their opinions on that topic. The session ended with a healthy debate and an impartial voting system.