Mazgaon school organises a virtual investiture event

Diamond Jubilee High School, Mumbai (DJHSM) in Mazgaon, managed by Aga Khan Education Service, India (AKESI), held its first-ever virtual investiture ceremony.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

In a bid to create a mindset of self-direction and student ownership, the Student Council was set up to empower themselves and other students with voice and choice to create a powerful student-centric movement.

To create a conducive learning environment, the council will co-create opportunities with their mentors for peers to participate in.

The members of the council will get an opportunity to hone various intrapersonal and interpersonal skills, such as taking responsibility for oneself and others, working in a team, the ability to hold and value multiple perspectives, leadership skills, ethical and fair governance among others.



The council was elected at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, the investiture ceremony was held virtually due to the physical closure of schools in view of the pandemic.

The chief guest for the occasion was school alumna Dr Afaque Momin, a post-doctoral Research Fellow at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia.

Momin shared stories of his challenges and achievements, both in school and in his professional life.

The swearing-in ceremony of the 42-member council commenced with the school song, followed the symbolic handover of the school flag.

Head girl Sarah Khan said, “When we were invested, I felt a sense of responsibility.”

