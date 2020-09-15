Sections
Mumbai school conducts virtual elocution contest

The event had 20 speakers from Class 6 to Class 10 from different houses. They were given a topic to speak on and were adjudged for voice quality, speech content and delivery standards.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational image. (PTI file)

The Rizvi Springfield High School (CBSE) English Elocution Competition was conducted digitally this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The competition was held under the guidance of school president Dr Akhtar Hasan Rizvi and advocate Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, principal Sangeeta Uniyal and the school’s teachers. It was hosted by Sana Kazi.

The event had 20 speakers from Class 6 to Class 10 from different houses. They were given a topic to speak on and were adjudged for voice quality, speech content and delivery standards.

While Aiza Waqas, Sauma Khan and Manjili Behuria won the first, second and third places, respectively, from Class 6, Ukasha Farooqui came first in the competition from Class 7. Rehan Ali Barmare and Rafia Shaikh secured the second and third places, respectively. In Class 8, Om Salve won the first place, followed by Ahmed Naik and Abdul Ahad.

Nabeel Qureshi was the winner in Class 9, while in Class 10, Miqdad Farooqui came first and Sarah Rajani won the second place.



