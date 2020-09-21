Mumbai school events: Students celebrate Hindi Diwas

The competition aimed to hone the public speaking skills of the students and to teach them to be articulate while expressing their thoughts and views in Hindi.

Hindi Diwas was celebrated on September 14 at Tree House High School in Kalyan. A series of events were held to celebrate the day.

To commemorate this occasion, an inter-house debate competition was held. Participants from Class 7 and 8 represented their houses in the debate.

The competition aimed to hone the public speaking skills of the students and to teach them to be articulate while expressing their thoughts and views in Hindi. Hindi department head Seema Mishra and her team Shilpa Nashikar, Asma Shaikh and Leena Dere conducted the debate competition. Principal Ritu Sarvahi spoke about the importance of the day. Coordinators Akku Jacob and Romika Billore were also present for the competition. The topic for the Class 7 participants was “social media is fatal for the young generation”. The topic for Class 8 was “online study is more effective than classroom study”. The speakers of various houses spoke eloquently on the topic. Participants were well prepared and convinced the judges of their beliefs and views.

Sneha Verma of Yajur Veda house, Adwita Tripathy of Sama Veda house, Vidhi Choudhary of Sama veda house, Geet lsse of Atharva Veda house and Siddhi Sase of Rig Veda house were named the Class 7 winners of the debate competition.

Amrita Mahindrakar of Atharva Veda house, Binit Singh of Rig Veda house and Shreya Mishra of Yajur veda house were named the Class 8 winners.

Malad students imbibe PM’s message

This year Hindi Diwas was celebrated by the students of Ryan International School, CBSE, Malad with great zeal and zest. Students with the help of Hindi teachers spoke on topics ranging from versatility to the simplicity and importance of the language. Through the depiction of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, a programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the message of the importance of Hindi was spread.

‘Hindi language is the soul of Indian culture’

New Horizon Scholars School, Thane celebrated Hindi Diwas to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in Devanagari script as one of the official languages of India. Students took this opportunity to showcase their skills and talent on this special day with enthusiasm and interest. They put up dance performances and sang songs. Speeches and talks on the importance of the Hindi language and its importance were also part of the event. “Hindi language is the soul of Indian culture and the simplest source of expression of our nation. Hindi is embellished with all those qualities, on whose strength it can join the next category of the world’s literary languages,” said Dr Jyoti Nair , school’s regional director.

Students recite self-composed poems

Hindi, one of the most widely spoken languages in India was adopted as a national language on September 14, 1949. To commemorate the event, Hindi Diwas was celebrated at St Xavier’s High School, Naigaon. Even this pandemic could not hinder the celebrations which were held virtually. The celebrations began with a prayer service and songs. The highlight of the event was students reciting Hindi poems they composed.