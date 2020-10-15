Sections
Mumbai school events:Tiny tots prepare for future, dress up as chefs and engineers

Parents were invited to give a talk about their professions, in order to introduce the little ones to the vast array of careers that they could choose from, in future, said Lubaina Jariwala, teacher of the preparatory section.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

St Mary’s School (ICSE), Mazagaon, recently organised an online event to educate the tiny tots about various professions. (HT)

The preparatory section of St Mary’s School (ICSE), Mazagaon recently organised an online event to educate the tiny tots about various professions.

A large number of parents volunteered to explain their professions to the little ones, through PPT’s, role plays, exhibition of their uniforms, equipment and various gears, to make it exciting for the children.

After this, a fancy-dress event was organised where the tiny tots were encouraged to dress according to the profession, they liked the most. They dressed up as musicians, firefighters, chefs, engineers, businessmen and astronauts. A student who was dressed as a reporter interviewed his class teacher during the online event.

Cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti

On the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, US Ostwal English Academy, Mira Road paid tribute to the Father of the Nation and organised cleanliness drives to promote ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. Following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, the school organised various activities with a vision of achieving ‘Clean India’.

Students of Nursery, Jr.Kg and Sr. kg were asked to clean their room, arrange their books and clothes properly.

