Mumbai school holds Founder’s Day event, awards toppers 

Seema Saini, principal of NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road, felicitating Mahi Sachdeva (left) — who secured All India 2nd Rank with 99.40% in ICSE Class 10 exam, and Prajwal Maheshwari (right) — who was ranked third in the country with 98.75% in ISC Class 12 exam. (HT)

NL Dalmia High School recently celebrated its 29th Founder’s Day which is also the birth anniversary of school founder chairman late Niranjanlal Dalmia.

Undeterred by the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a virtual event on theme ‘hope’ was held to mark the occasion.

The event commenced on a devotional note with the lighting of the lamp by the principal and chief executive officer of NL Dalmia Educational Society, Seema Saini, followed by school prayer. This was followed by honouring the sterling achievers who excelled in the ICSE and ISC examinations.

School toppers Mahi Sachdeva and Prajwal Maheshwari brought laurels to the school by securing all-India rank 2 with 99.40% in ICSE and 98.75% in ISC, respectively. The school awarded Sachdeva with a cheque of ₹300,000 and Maheshwari with ₹200,000 for their achievements. Maheshwari will also be receive the INSPIRE Scholarship for higher education by the government of India with a scholarship amount of ₹80,000 each year for five years.

Shravani Phalke, who ranked second in the school by securing 99.00% in ICSE examination, received a cheque of ₹41,000. Manjari Saraf and Akhil Pillai ranked third in school by securing 98.60% in ICSE examination and received ₹31,000.

In ISC examination, Anagha Mahesh Deshpande ranked second in school by securing 98.75% and was awarded with ₹41,000 whereas Johann Kyle Floyd Pinto, who ranked third by scoring 96.25%, received ₹31,000.

The country toppers also shared the experience of their achievements.

School principal Seema Saini presented the annual report and highlighted the awards and recognitions conferred on the school by various reputed institutions and establishments as well as the achievements of students at national and international competitions.

The student ambassadors, too, presented their achievements in cultural and literary competitions, external examinations and sports events.

The programme came to an end with a pre-recorded vote of thanks proposed by the school captain followed by a rendition of the national anthem.

The virtual cultural programme organised by the students and teachers was streamed on social media sites so that the students and their family members do not miss the event.