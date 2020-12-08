National education policy is need of the hour

Indian education system is running on the traditional approaches and methodologies for more than three decades. Technological advancement with the advent of Internet has changed the whole world but the ladder to reach that advancement was not modified. Finally on July 29, 2020 a new era has been opened as National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) was passed by the Union Cabinet.

Earlier Educational system was working on the guidelines issued by NEP 1986 and RTE act 2009 but a lot of lacunae were found in the system which were receding it from the Universal education goal. A dire need for modified Educational system was felt. A system which takes India to the goal of self -reliance and success in global competitiveness. Working age population and its potential defines the growth of any country. In India about 60% of population lies in the age group of 10 to 60 years and for success, they should be fully equipped with relevant skills which should be taught to them as foundation in schools.

The policy aims to increase public investment in education from 4.4% of India’s GDP to 6%, and more than 290 million students life will change for better if this policy is implemented with the thought behind it.

NEP 2020 takes forward our education system towards International standards and it will have impact on the future of the Indian Education.

Availability of teaching resources and textbooks in mother tongue teaching, availability of skilled teachers who understand thought behind NEP 2020 and removal of red-tappism in the regulation and monitoring system, proper coordination between state run and private schools are some of the Challenges that Government may face in the long run.

Although implementation of NEP 2020 in true spirits will take time but we hope that it will change the face of Indian Education system and will make it par with International standards.

(The contributor is principal of Tree House High School, Kalyan)

First and most important impact will be the availability of schools to everyone with multiple reform for example introduction of pre-primary unit at all levels of government or private run schools, to bring back school drop outs to mainstream education, formation of school complexes to share teaching resources, inclusion of funds for backward areas and disadvantaged regions or it is home schooling for divyangs. Current 10+2 structure will be replaced by 5+3+3+4 structure. The primary focus will be on language and numeracy foundation in formative years of learning. This 5+3+3+4 structure corresponds to ages from 3 to 8, 8 to 11, 11 to 14 and 14 to 18. According to NEP 2020, studies will be in mother tongue or home language and gradually child will be introduced to other Indian and foreign languages. There is special emphasis on Sanskrit language. To understand the learning levels of students examinations will be conducted for grade 3, 5, 8 along with board exams at 10th and 12th grades by appropriate authorities of State.To enhance reading and learning level of students and general public formation of National Book promotion policy is very thoughtful. School and public libraries will be revamped along with digitalization. Flexibility in choosing courses is yet another sought after a thing since decades. NEP 2020 allows students to choose options in various subjects as per their interest and can continue it till their university education. For this high level Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities will be set up.Digital and online education will be promoted on large scale so that class resources can be available to students throughout India. Classrooms will be digitalized in phased manner. NEP 2020 focuses on holistic development of child and is not depending on mere marks. The overall learning of child in all fields may be performing arts, sports, academics, vocational education is given equal importance. There is a great emphasis on Teachers education and improvement. Four year B. Ed program will be mandatory by 2030. NTA scores will be considered in the recruitment process with compulsory demo lectures. Another major reform is in the regulation and accreditation system is introduced. A four tier system for regulations, monitoring, accreditation will be formed. A new department called State School Standard Authority will be set for all regulations and new school licensing.