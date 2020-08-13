Online activities evoke good response

Webinars conducted at DPS, Sector 45, Gurugram

Aditi Misra, director and principal of DPS, Sector 45, Gurugram, conducted two webinars -- the first of which aimed at addressing the security concerns faced by the students while the second one aimed at addressing the importance of their (students’) emotional well-being, considering the fact that they are spending a lot of time in front of screen owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. The guest speaker for the first webinar was Rakshit Tandon, advisor to cyber crime unit of Uttar Pradesh police at Agra and cyber crime cell of Gurgaon, Haryana police. It began with Tandon explaining the growing threats of social media. He advised the students to have optimistic approach in life and use online resources wisely. He also advised the students to follow the cyber laws and not to ignore their digital footprints. Misra advised the parents to monitor the screen time of their children and at the same time give them independence so that they do not hesitate to share their concerns about the cyber world. In the second webinar, the guest speakers were DPS Gurgaon vice principal Santvna Thadani, Navi Mumbai’s Euro School principal Sudeshna Chatterjee, parents’ representative Kalpana Subramaniam, counsellor Renuka Fernandes and DPS Gurugram alumnus Ayush Kumar. It began with Fernandes laying emphasis on an optimistic approach in this pandemic period. He said parents and children should build a healthy and caring relationship. Chatterjee lauded schools for ensuring that learning doesn’t stop in these times. Thadani said humour and a touch of reality can boost children’s morale and help them tackle stress. Mishra suggested that parents must spend quality time with their children so that they feel emotionally secure and reach out to their parents if anything bothers them. Both the webinars ended with a Q&A session wherein the queries and concerns of the parents were addressed.

Khaitan Public School, Sahibabad, organises two-day online MUN

Khaitan Public School (KPS), Sahibabad, organised its two-day Intra-school Model United Nations conference on an online platform. The event witnessed around 100 young minds debating, displaying their impressive public-speaking skills and thinking out the box. The event began with a grand opening ceremony conducted by secretary general Rashi Ratan. An apt introduction came with a revisit to KhaitanMUN Inter-school Thinker’s Conclave 2019. Khaitan Old Students Association president Manmeet Singh addressed the gathering and expressed his happiness seeing his juniors exploring such opportunities. Principal Sonia Anil Verma gave her best wishes and encouragement to the organising team and delegates. The audience was inspired by the address of KPS vice chairman Anirudh Khaitan. Chef-de-Cabinet Gunjan Tripathi then addressed the delegates and introduced the members of KhaitanMUN Secretariat: Diya Tyagi, Devansh Bhardwaj, Rohan Verma, Avishi Tyagi, Aadya Tripathi, Yash Nain, Soham Khare and Snehil Raj Singh. The UN had two committees: WHO for the students of Classes 10-12 and the UNHRC for the students of Classes 6-9.

St. Martin’s Diocesan School, Delhi Cantt, shines at ASM event

The students of St. Martin’s Diocesan School, Delhi Cantt, took part in the Global Astronomy Month (ASM) celebrations organised by SPACE India and performed well in various inter-school events. Prathana Gupta of Class 6 won the second position for her entry in the AstroArt Contest in which students of associated schools from all over India participated. The poetic expression by Tulika Tripathi of Class 9 won her the second position in the Young Adults category in the AstroPoetry Contest. Aaradhya Mittal of Class 7-B was adjudged the second runner-up in the Online Cosmic Quiz Competition on the topic ‘Isro and its Missions’. The contests gave a platform to the students, who were very energised by the regular activities using contemporary methods and technology of their astronomy classes, to showcase and explore their interest in astronomy and space sciences. The passionate participation in various events reflected the surge of scientific temper in the young minds.

Environment Week at Ryan Int’l, Noida

The students of Ryan International School, Noida, celebrated the Environment Week with all zeal under the aegis of chairman AF Pinto. Students of all age groups participated in a number of activities and acted for a healthy environment. Slogan writing, bag making with old papers, planting saplings, recitation of self-composed poems and poster making were some of the activities organised for this green celebration. School principal Sumita Mukherjee hopes that Ryanites will be the messengers of healthy environment by spreading the message of reducing pollution. They will embellish Mother Earth with a green and clean environment and give her a new lease of life.

Delhi Int’l School, Rohini, holds virtual investiture function

Delhi International School, Rohini, celebrated its first-ever virtual investiture ceremony which was shown live on Facebook page of the school. This ceremony is an occasion wherein all the students prepare to don the mantle of leadership and responsibility and take an oath to carry out their duties with utmost dedication. The ceremony started with a wonderful dance performance by one of the students. The tone of the event was set by another student who sang a tuneful song ‘Samay ki Ret Par’. The principal motivated the students to keep moving forward despite all the challenges that life throws in their ways. On that occasion, Dia Kalra of Class 10 and Yojit Mittal of Class 9 were declared the head girl and the head boy respectively. Thereafter, all the elected members of the prefectorial board took an oath to uphold the values of the school. It was a proud moment for all the parents to witness live their children being invested with great responsibilities while embarking on a new journey as leaders.

Math Week held at DAV Public School, NH-3, Faridabad

With an aim to make learning of mathematics interesting, DAV Public School (DAVPS), NH-3, Faridabad, organised Math Week on a visual platform for Classes 3-10 . Each day was earmarked with many online activities for students. The week culminated with an exhibition of projects based on mathematics. Students of Grade 3 and 4 were shown videos of different Indian mathematicians and were asked to talk about them. Grade 5 students started with an online quiz. Their questions were closely related to the topics in their curriculum. Students of Grade 6 and 7 were engaged with Integers Operations game and rational numbers respectively. Grade 8 students picked some of the most brilliant mathematicians and shared information about their life and works.Grade 9 students performed an activity based on surface area and volume. Grade 10 students showcased their mathematical interest by preparing mathematics-related projects in groups. In the end, school principal Jyoti Dahiya appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

