Online classes playing pivotal role

GIS, Sawda, conducts online classes

Keeping in mind the need to adapt to challenges in the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, Ganga International School (GIS), Sawda, started conducting online classes for its students . Teachers engage the students in various multimedia platforms where activity-based lessons are imparted to them. One of the positive aspects of online classes is that they are very encouraging when students revert with presentations and activity videos. The school also conducted online a workshop for students on social emotional learning and one for parents on ‘parenting skills’. The school has partnered with LEAD School, a multi-modal learning platform, to provide the highest level of academic excellence to students. It is one-of-its-kind initiative in whole outer west Delhi. Principal Kavita Malik and teachers are working hard to ensure that learning is of high standard. The school also conducted online contests, parent-teacher meetings and monthly exams.

Online activities galore at Goodley Public School, Shalimar Bagh

Students took part in various online activities yoga, meditation, sports, poster making and music.

Amidst the need to adapt to new challenges due to the Covid-19, Goodley Public School, Shalimar Bagh, emerged as a real achiever as it achieved its goals under the guidance of school management, staff and students’ parents. The school organised orientation sessions for their teachers on how to adapt to the concept of online learning classes. A weekly timetable was drawn and it was insured that all the videos, PowerPoint presentations and contents were shared with students. It kept students engaged in many online activities— yoga, meditation, sports and music. In these tough times, the whole system rose to the occasion remarkably. The school also observed Dr. GD Singh Memorial Day to pay tribute to its founder and ex-MD.In the DL DAV Inter-School Competition, Mehar Vasuja of Class 5 was the winner in ‘Design a Poster’ contest, Rishabh Singh of Class 8 got the first position in ‘Drift Into Music’, Uday Verma of Class 10 was the second runners-up in ‘Scratch – n – Win’, Lakshay Gulati of Class 8 emerged as a winner in the ‘Memes of Lockdownpur’ contest.

AMPS, Fbd, donates ₹7L to PM’s Relief Fund

To help the Centre fight against the coronavirus, Ashok Memorial Public School (AMPS), Faridabad, contributed ₹7 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund as part of its philanthropic initiative. Principal Mamta Singh, chairman Vinod Sachdeva, manager Geeta Sachdeva and vice principal Pratima Oberoi gave a cheque of ₹7 lakh to the deputy commissioner (DC) of Faridabad. This amount includes two days’ salary of the staff, contributions by students and ₹ 2.25 lakh from the school management. The principal hailed the DC for his efforts for preventing spread of the virus and empowering the citizens with the right information. Singh said that the school is conscientiously committed to standing firmly with the nation in these tough times.

BBMS, Gurugram, hosts commerce contest

The commerce department of Blue Bells Model School (BBMS), Sector 4 , Gurugram, recently hosted its first-ever online commerce competition titled ‘The Corporate Roadies’ to foster a spirit of inquisitiveness and research in the young minds. That occasion was graced by BBMS director Saroj Suman Gulati and deputy director (academic development and innovation) Soumya Gulati. Shubham Yadav, a BBMS alumnus and diplomat serving in the Indian Foreign Services, and Deloitte Touche managing director Purnima Renjen also graced the occasion as guests. The participants showcased their business acumen, flair of expression and oratory skills in three different contests namely The Biz-mess: An Innovative Product Start-up Competition, The Perspectrum: A Spectrum of Perspectives, and The Prachar Pros: An AD-MAD Competition.

DAV Sreshtha Vihar organises Vedic Chetna Shivir

Undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic, DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar, organised the Vedic Chetna Shivir through a virtual platform for students of Classes 6 and 7. The morning prayer marked the beginning of the shivir (camp). The students performed various yoga asanas to boost their energy and immunity. The motivational sessions namely ‘Empathy’ and ‘Main Hoon Naa’ helped the learners be in their best version of themselves . Those sessions motivated all to be truthful and respectful towards others.

Zumba sessions organised at DAV, Sec 14, Faridabad

To help its students de-stress in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic, DAV Public School, Sec 14, Faridabad, recently organised online Zumba sessions through Zoom app. The instru-ctor was famous dance choreographer Manish Sewaliya who informed the students of its. After working very hard for test series 1, which was completed (on Microsoft Teams), students of Classes 11 & 12 were keen to take part in those sessions.

LFPSSS students shine in MUN4 Humanity

Little Flowers Public Sr. Sec School (LFPSSS), Shivaji Park, participated in the first edition of Mount Abu Virtual Democratic MUN titled MUN4 Humanity. Around 450 delegates from across India and abroad took part in it. Anirudh Jain represented Poland and bagged the Special Mention while Shrut Jain, who represented Thailand ,got the Honourable Mention Award.

St Angel’s Rohini conducts investiture ceremony virtually

The event instilled the positivity in the minds of students

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, St Angel’s School, Rohini, held its investiture ceremony virtually, instilling the positivity in the minds of students. A spirit of unity and dynamism filled the air as the grand ceremony commenced. It was followed by the display of informative videos underlining the need to be courageous and bold during this period. During this solemn ceremony, the heads of the student councils, cultural heads, sports captains and editors are elected. The founder principal motivated the students to keep moving forward despite all obstacles and challenges that life throws.

English Week held at Harkrishan Public School, Punjabi Bagh

Students showcased an array of activities

Guru Harkrishan Public School, Punjabi Bagh, organised the English Week under the guidance of its principal JK Ahluwalia to commemorate the World Day Against Child Labour. Organised to enhance vocabulary and learning skills of students, the event also paid tribute to renowned poet John Keats. Students along with their families showcased an array of activities such as slogan writing, poster making, online debates, poem recitation and making recreational videos. Students of all classes too part in that event enthusiastically, making it a grand success.