‘Physical fitness while staying indoors is vital’

Staying at home for prolonged periods of time can pose a significant challenge for people to remain physically active.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Meditation is considered the best way to fight depression, writes Kamya Agarwal (above), a Class 9 student of Bal Bharati Public School, GRH Marg (HT )

As new Covid-19 cases continue to emerge, many healthy individuals are being requested to stay at home in self- quarantine. In some countries, gyms and other places where people usually stay physically fit will remain temporarily closed

Staying at home for prolonged periods of time can pose a significant challenge for people to remain physically active. Low levels of physical activity can have a negative impact on the health, well-being and quality of life.

Self-quarantine can also cause additional stress and challenge the mental health of the citizens. Physical activity and meditation are useful ways to stay healthy during tough times. In these times, eating a balanced diet and staying hydrated are of utmost importance.

Routine exercise helps improve our muscle power. Exercise helps in good oxygen supply and blood flow throughout the body. And it also helps our hearts and lungs work efficiently. Our bones become strong and joints have pain-free movement.



We should exercise for at least 20 minutes daily. Meditation and yoga have been part of our life since ancient times. They make us physically fit and mentally strong. Meditation improves our concentration level. Our mind becomes relaxed and thinking becomes positive.

A healthy mind is key to a healthy body. Yoga helps us lead a stress-free life and improves the endurance power of the mind. It controls our blood pressure. With yoga, a strong bond with nature is established. Meditation is considered the best way to fight depression.

A person stays happier when he/she is fit and healthy. A fit and healthy person is less prone to chronic diseases. A healthy mind reacts better in a stressful situation. The self-confidence of a person increases. Risk of heart failure is reduced drastically. With the increased immunity power, the body can fight numerous diseases.

