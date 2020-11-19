Sections
Positive View: ‘Good deeds, sense of altruism dispel lockdown blues’

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:01 IST

By Aakriti Bansal,

In the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown period, I have helped my parents a lot but it is not enough compared to what they are doing for us, writes Aakriti Bansal (above), a Class 10 student of DAV Public School, Sahibabad

Lockdown – a word everyone is fed up of listening. Lockdown has created many dilemmas for each and every person but like a coin, the lockdown too has two sides -- positive and negative sides. Everyone is talking about the negative side but the positive side has brought a remarkable factor which is – doing good deeds. One thing I got to know is that doing any good deed is man’s most glorious task and the most glorious task for us is to help parents. I’ve helped my parents a lot in this period but it is not enough compared to what they are doing for us.

I water plants every Sunday which is an enjoyable activity as it allows me to take a closer look at nature. I help my mother in cooking food. A clean house makes my mother content, so I have started cleaning my house regularly. I massage my parents when they feel exhausted. Lockdown has given us so much quality time and now I am doing the things that I wouldn’t do before. I have also started helping my sister in her studies. I clean the table after having my meals. I take down all the washed clothes after drying in the sun. I have become more courteous which helps me in relieving stress. I fill water bottles and store them in the refrigerator. Most importantly I obey all the instructions given by them. According to me, the best and kindest deed is to reduce the stress of our parents. Always remember good deeds should be done not for attention but for kindness. It is a language which even the blind can see and deaf can hear.

(The author Aakriti Bansal, a Class 10 student of DAV Public School, Sahibabad. Views expressed here personal.)

