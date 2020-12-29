Sections
Powai school students celebrate the spirit of India

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Bunts Sangha’s SM Shetty High School and Jr College, Powai, organised two-day virtual annual exhibition recently.

The undaunting spirit of the people of Punjab along with the magic of Rajasthan, the regalness of Karnataka and the magnificence of Maharashtra were recently showcased in the two-day virtual annual exhibition conducted by Bunts Sangha’s SM Shetty High School and Jr College, Powai.

The sequel to last year’s annual exhibition, it not only blended learning with fun but also assumed an international Brazilian touch this year.

Dancing to the tunes of the popular song “Brazil”, the students of all the sections, guided by the teachers, took one and all on a virtual tour of Brazil. Back to India, all were in for a sumptuous treat of lassi and sarson da saag from Punjab.

Right from phulkaris to shabads at the Golden Temple, everyone was enthralled by the virtual trip.



Day two saw one and all exploring the beautiful sandy desert of Rajasthan, the rustic yet massive forts and scenic hill stations of Maharashtra, and the majestic palaces of Karnataka. The tour offered everything one could dream of, be it the cuisines, handicrafts, interesting places to visit and the most sought-after shopping hubs.

Defying all barriers and breaking all boundaries, the annual exhibition was modelled to be a learning experience beyond all frontiers, thus, proving that the whole world is a classroom and life is an adventure.

The annual exhibition was enjoyed by one and all sipping hot tea and coffee, in the company of their families.

