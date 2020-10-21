Punjab school events: 8 months on, USPC Jain students go back to school

Students maintaining distance and sanitizing their hands before entering the campus. (HT)

USPC Jain Public School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, reopened for the students of classes 9 to 12 on Monday.

To ensure social distancing, the students were asked to report in two phases. In the first phase, students of classes 9 and 10 reported at 9 am, and in the second phase, students of classes 11 and 12 reported at 9:30 am.

Students were formally welcomed by the school band. The day kicked off with the morning assembly that was held through the public address system.

All SOPs including, thermal screening, oxygen saturation level testing, and hand sanitization, were followed. Circles were marked at the entrance gate to maintain social distancing.

Children flag ill-effects of stubble burning

Students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh , took part in a virtual activity based on stubble burning and its consequences.

Students were told about the dire consequences of stubble burning. They then highlighted the issue through speeches, rhymes, poems, messages and dance performances.

The teachers lauded their efforts.

DAV, Surajpur, student clears NEET

Muskan Bansal of DAV Public School, Surajpur, Panchkula, scored 608 marks in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) examination and secured AIR 20,155.

Principal Mamta Goel lauded the efforts put in by the student and her mentors.

Addressing the students, she said that positivity of mind and firm belief in one’s capabilities can help everyone get through the toughest exams of life.

St Thomas School reopens

St Thomas Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, reopened for classes 9 to 12 on October 15. All the SOPs are being followed. Temperature check is being conducted at the entrance of the school. Sanitizers are placed across the campus. Even social distancing is being maintained in all common areas.

Virtual youth fest organised

A three-day virtual youth festival, “Festiv-o- Pedia 2020”, was organised at BCM School, Basant City, Ludhiana. Events like Mehfil-E-Saaz (music instrumental), dance twirl and English declamation were held during the festival. Principal JP Singh lauded the students for their efforts.

Students perform Shabad Kirtan

Students of Spring Dale Public School, Sherpur, Ludhiana, prayed to the almighty on the eve of Sangrand of Kartik Month. To mark the importance of the occasion, ‘Path-Sri Sukhmani Sahib’ was organised on the school campus. A devotional ‘Shabad Kirtan’ was performed by the students.

Students Showcase Dancing Skills

A student taking part in the virtual activity.

With the aim to hone dancing skills of students, an intra-section ‘Solo dance competition’ was organised at BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, on Tuesday. As many as 50 students showcased their talent via virtual platforms.

‘Must work together to end inequality’

International Day for Eradication of Poverty was observed at BVM, Kitchlu Nagar, on Saturday. The aim was to encourage students to work together to achieve social and economic justice. Nishi Jain said that various measures need to be taken to empower people living below poverty line with integrated strategies.

BCM Arya holds reading activity

BCM Arya International School, Shastri Nagar, conducted an activity, “Drop everything and read”, on Tuesday, to inculcate the habit of reading among students of Classes 1 to 12. Students read books in the virtual presence of their teachers and friends. The importance of using dictionary was also highlighted.