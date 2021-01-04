Punjab school events: AKSIPS-123 children extend a helping hand

AKSIPS-123 children donated woollen clothes, shoes, and pairs of socks to provide warmth to the underprivileged section of the society. (HT )

With the objective to instil the spirit of giving in students this Christmas, AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Mohali, initiated a donation drive wherein children donated woollen clothes, shoes, and pairs of socks to provide warmth to the underprivileged section of the society.

All the articles donated by the students of the school were well packed and dropped at the orphanage: Prabh Aasra, Kurali, by the staff.

Shamsher Singh, the founder of the orphanage, appreciated the efforts of the school, its teachers, and students. Through the drive, the children learnt the value of sharing.

Teachers count their blessings

To express their gratitude towards the Almighty, teachers of Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, released 21 balloons into the air.

All of them gathered on the school campus and penned down the reasons why they are thankful to God on pieces of paper which were tied to the balloons.

They then released their balloons in the air.

Students support farmers’ protest

Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, showed solidarity with farmers protesting against the farm laws by donating essential items. Two teachers, Charanpreet Singh and Gurinder Singh, handed over the items to the farmers. The donations include quilts, blankets, jackets, warmers, sweaters, bed sheets and toothpaste.

AKSIPS-65 conducts declamation activity

The Class 11 students of AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, participated in a declamation activity and shared their points of view on climate change.

Associate director Panika Kalra and principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla appreciated the ideas and guided students to do their bit to save the environment. The best speakers were Divya Mamgain, Varinder Singh and Sanjana Kumari.

Paragon International School Kids learn to enjoy mathematics

Paragon International School organised “Math-o-Mania” on Saturday. The students of Classes 3 to 5 participated and explained perimeter, volume and areas of various shapes using models. They showcased various geometric shapes and some described trigonometric formulas.

Meanwhile, students of Class 3 of the school brought in New Year virtually. They enjoyed delicious snacks and performed dances. The teacher spoke to them about adopting good habits and guided them to lead a healthy life.

Eklavya School holds Kwanzaa celebrations

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Kwanzaa virtually amid the Covid pandemic.

Teachers told students the significance of the day. The students of Pre-primary wing made craft candles, performed dance and read poetry on the theme of unity . The secondary wing commemorated the day by lighting the seven Kwanzaa candles and highlighting the importance of Kwanzaa symbols.Kwanzaa is a seven-day annual celebration of African-American culture.