Punjab school events: AKSIPS-41 children discover joy of giving

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The gooseberry distribution drive in progress. (HT )

AKSIPS-41 Smart School Eco and Swacch Bharat Club organised joy of giving day on campus.

The club charges, while following all Covid-19 safety norms, distributed homegrown gooseberry to the residents of Sector 41-B as well as the parents of the school’s students. The campaign was organised to make people aware of the herbal and medicinal importance of gooseberry, popularly known as amla, to enhance one’s immune system. The parents thanked the school for taking the initiative.

Eco-friendly Diwali for St Soldier’s kids

The little ones of the Kindergarten section of St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, celebrated an eco-friendly Diwali with their friends during online classes.

They participated in various activities like toran making, diya decoration, drawing, and colouring. They also participated in a role-play activity and showcased their acting skills . Students spoke about the concept of green Diwali and pledged to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali.



KV, Zirakpur holds science exhibition

A regional level virtual science exhibition was held in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur, on the theme: Technology for toys.

Chief guest T Rukmani, assistant commissioner, KV regional office, Chandigarh, e-inaugurated the event. Students displayed their innovative exhibits and explained the scientific principles governing them.

Pooja, senior scientist at CSIO, Neerja Mittal Garg, senior scientist at CSIR, Chandigarh, and Raj Kumar Roy, assistant professor at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, judged the competition. The ten best-selected exhibits will get the opportunity to be displayed at the KVS national level.

Seminar on importance of education held

Paragon International School, Dehlon, organised a virtual seminar on the importance of education for students.

Mentor Anshu explained the value of education to them and told them that education is the best investment. She taught them to always tell the truth and to never hide anything from their parents through various moral stories. The main objective of the seminar was to imbibe the value of education.

