Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: AKSIPS-41 students discover joy of giving

Punjab school events: AKSIPS-41 students discover joy of giving

The donation drive was conducted under the ‘Joy of Giving’ activities undertaken by the Eco Club and Swacch Bharat Club of the school.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chadigarh

The children learnt an essential life skill: Empathy. (HT)

The parents, students, and staff members of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, collected and donated new woollen clothes and wheat flour to the inmates of Gur Asra, an orphanage at Palsora, Chandigarh.

The donation drive was conducted under the ‘Joy of Giving’ activities undertaken by the Eco Club and Swacch Bharat Club of the school.

The children learnt an essential life skill: Empathy. They also realised that the power of giving is greater than the joy of receiving.

KV holds music competition

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur, organised regional level virtual kala utsav competitions in instrumental music (classical and traditional folk ). Chief guest P Devakumar, deputy commissioner, KVS regional office, Chandigarh, e-inaugurated the event. The two best entries in both categories( one boy and one girl each) will get the opportunity to represent Chandigarh Region at the KVS National Level.

Webinar on cracking competitive exams

A webinar on cracking competitive exams was organised for the senior students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road, on Tuesday. Shivam, faculty member at Aakash Institute, guided the students with tips on time management and self reading and asked them to take care of their physical and mental health.

TT Academy inaugurated at St Soldier’s, Mohali

The warrior TT Academy at St Soldier’s School, Mohali, was inaugurated by school principal Anjli Sharma and headmistress Amrit Kalsi along with the management committee member Bismin Brar and sports coach Rishabh Kumar on Monday. It is the third branch in the tricity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Dec 10, 2020 17:26 IST
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence ,’ alleges AAP
Dec 10, 2020 18:04 IST
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
Dec 10, 2020 15:08 IST
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
Dec 10, 2020 15:30 IST

latest news

BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence ,’ alleges AAP
Dec 10, 2020 18:04 IST
South Africa has faith in COVID-19 protocols despite ‘negative’ England
Dec 10, 2020 17:58 IST
EU trade talks to face ‘moment of finality’ on weekend: UK foreign minister
Dec 10, 2020 17:54 IST
HTLS 2020 Day 7: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Abhijit Banerjee and others
Dec 10, 2020 17:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.