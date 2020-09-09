Sections
Punjab school events: BCM School students teach needy children

Punjab school events: Important and interesting event that took place at Punjab schools recently.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 18:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A student of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Ludhiana, teaching an underprivileged child. (HT )

The teachers and the students of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, took an initiative to spread knowledge in the society on the occasion of International Literacy Day.

They taught underprivileged children through educational videos, encouraged and assisted their grandparents to read and write on their own, and donated books to the needy.

They also made posters highlighting the importance of literacy. International Literacy Day is observed on 8 September every year to raise awareness about the importance of literacy across the world.

Students learn value of literacy



Panchkula: A ‘yagya’ was organised at Hansraj Public School to mark International Literacy Day and to re-emphasise the need to inculcate traditional values among students.



Principal Jaya Bhardwaj addressed students online. A ‘bhajan prabhat’, organised in the morning, was attended by some staff members following the Covid-19 protocol. Rest of the staff and students attended it online.

Kids recite poems, sing songs for teachers

Chandigarh : Teachers’ Day was celebrated at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh.

A special assembly was conducted by the students. They expressed their gratitude through speeches, songs, and poems. All teachers were given titles by the students of Class 5. Children also made cards for their teachers.

The assembly concluded with a thank-you note delivered by the head of the junior wing Herbinderjit Kaur Rai.

