Punjab school events: BCM students brush up their language skills

A student of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, showcasing his poster during a virtual language-based activity. (HT)

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, celebrated language week wherein various fun-filled activities were conducted. The objective was to enhance students’ vocabulary and language skills. Students shared their videos and presentations with their teachers. Principal DP Guleria applauded the students for their active participation in this period of pervasive pandemic.

Tiny tots celebrate inspiring women

Jalandhar : Eklavya School conducted a discussion on the life and contribution of Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India, to mark Women’s Equality Day celebrations.

The middle school students were told the story of Rani Laxmi Bai while primary students made posters of Rani Laxmi Bai , Indra Gandhi and Kalpana Chawla. Teachers shared the biography of Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams with the senior students.

St Soldier’s kids explore animal kingdom

Panchkula : Nursery students of St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, exhibited their communication skills during a virtual show and tell activity based on the theme: animals.

They used props such as masks and soft toys.

Children showcased their descriptive skills as they spoke about different characteristics of their respective animals. The activity helped boost their confidence.