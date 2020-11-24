Punjab school events: Bhavan Vidyalaya pupils bring books to life

A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, taking part in the virtual literary activity. (HT)

The library of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, organised a ‘Be the book’ activity for students of classes 9 and 10. Students read books of their choice and put together creative videos based on the same.

Students competed against each other to create the most innovative videos, explaining the plot, author’s writing style, and high points of their favourite books.

Anushka of Class 9-E stood first, and Dev Sharma of Class 9-B stood second. Akshat Chaihan of Class 9-B and Adya Mishra of Class 9-D shared the third position.

Shivakshi of Class 9-E and Samridhi of Class 9-A bagged the consolation prize. Teachers lauded the efforts of the students.

Children learn about concept of day and night

The tiny tots of Pre-nursery class of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, were taught the concept of day and night time in their online class on Monday.

Teachers explained the differences between both to them. Putting their artistic skills on display, they even made sceneries of day and night time.

Malwa Khalsa School celebrates NCC Day

The 72nd National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day was celebrated at Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Model Gram, under the guidance of group captain AC Sethi, commanding officer of No 4 Punjab Air Squadron, NCC Ludhiana.

ANO S/officer Parambir Singh told cadets about the history of NCC..He also spoke about the benefits of NCC.

The cadets presented their views related to NCC.

SDP School pupils make charts, write slogans

National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day was celebrated by the 3PB Battalion cadets at SDP Senior Secondary School, Hazuri Road, Ludhiana.

As many as 45 students participated in chart making and slogan writing competitions.

Satyam Mishra, Amit Yadav, and Sujal were declared winners of the chart-making contest, while Deepak Sharma and Aditya Tiwari were declared winners of the slogan writing contest.

Green Grove holds investiture ceremony

An investiture ceremony was held at Green Grove Public School for the academic session 2020-21.

JPS Jolly, president, Green Grove group of schools, was the chief guest on the occasion. School chairperson Satinderjit Kaur Jolly and principal Suzy George pinned the badges and sashes to the prefects.

Shivam Nanchahal and Komal Aujla of Class 12 were elected as the head boy and head girl, respectively. Pavneet Garcha and Arshnoor Kaur were elected as student president and student vice – president.

Vice-president Navera Jolly and principal Suzy George congratulated the newly elected student council.